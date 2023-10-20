Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana Rehabilitates Disoriented Wild Dolphin
Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Dominican Republic sought the support of Marine Mammals Specialists and Veterinarians from Dolphin Discovery.
Our team of Marine Mammal Specialists and Veterinarians from the Rescue Team is involved every year in the rehabilitation and reintroduction of marine fauna...”PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of Dominican Republic sought the support of Marine Mammals Specialists and Veterinarians from Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana, a habitat member of The Dolphin Company family -a park operator with global presence- to locate, rescue, rehabilitate and reintegrate a dolphin that had been sighted at Playa Blanca.
— said Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana
On previous days, boats had reported to the authorities the presence of a small and lonely dolphin that seemed disoriented. The Government of the Dominican Republic immediately contacted the specialists at Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana to request assistance for the distressed dolphin.
In collaboration with the Marine Innovation Center (CIM) of the Punta Cana Group Foundation, the team of Specialists and Veterinarians located the dolphin, which turned out to be a young female of the species ‘Stenella longirostris’. The dolphin underwent a physical evaluation and a medical examination, revealing that its vital signs were normal and there were no visible wounds. Consequently, the decision was made to reintegrate the dolphin into the open sea.
“We take pride in participating in these marine animal rescue efforts, as they underscore our commitment to species conservation. Our team of Marine Mammal Specialists and Veterinarians from the Rescue Team is involved every year in the rehabilitation and reintroduction of marine fauna, not only in the Dominican Republic, but also around the world. Wildlife support is an integral part of Dolphin Discovery’s mission, along with raising awareness about the care of animals and their habitat”, said Jesus Sanchez, General Manager of Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana.
The experts at Dolphin Discovery Punta Cana and the Marine Innovation Center theorize that the dolphin was traveling in a group but, for reasons still unknown, became disoriented and was left behind. They hope that the dolphin will soon find a group of individuals of the same species to join, allowing it to continue its social development.
About Dolphin Discovery
Dolphin Discovery has contributed, for more than 28 years, to the study and conservation of marine mammals, creating bonds of love and respect through the best experience of interaction with Dolphins. The 12 habitats that comprise Dolphin Discovery in Mexico and the Caribbean have welcomed more than 12 million people throughout its history, and it is proudly part of The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator. For more information visit https://www.dolphindiscovery.com/
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, park operator with a global presence, has provided “The Experience of a Lifetime” to more than 21 million visitors in its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness among its visitors about the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
