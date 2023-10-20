Michigan State University's Chabad Jewish Center Student Lounge gets a makeover courtesy of Gorman's Home Furnishings
Gorman's contributed furniture and made a monetary contribution to support the CenterFARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorman’s Home Furnishings & Interior Design today announced that the company contributed furniture to Michigan State University’s Chabad Jewish Center Lounge, giving a much-needed lift to the look and feel of the space. Additionally, thanks to a monetary contribution totaling $6,750 made by Gorman’s to support the Center, a portion of the funds allowed more than 150 students to enjoy a special Shabbat dinner on Sept. 15 this past Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.
“Students communicated to MSU Chabad alum that they craved a place of comfort and relaxation on campus, a safe place away from everyday stressors, a place to come together in support of each other,” said John Moray, CEO, Gorman’s. “We were up for the task and decided to provide them with comfort the best way we know how – by making the space a reality and elevating the student lounge with quality furniture to make it the place to be. It’s our hope that the Chabad Jewish Center Lounge will not only be a space for students to study, come together and talk, but also a place they can feel safe and, hopefully, as relaxed as they are at home.”
In addition to Gorman’s, MSU Chabad alum donations also contributed to the completion of the lounge.
Gorman’s gave the space a contemporary look designed in colors of warm mulberry and “MSU green” with walnut wood tones. Furniture for the lounge included a sofa, 12 bar stools, four occasional chairs and four tables, as well as a plush area rug by leading furniture manufacturers, including Precedent, Nuevo, Amisco, W. Schillig and Surya.
“MSU Chabad is dedicated to providing a "home away from home" for every Jewish Spartan, and with the new furniture the student lounge will do just that. We are thankful for Gorman’s support of our Jewish community of students and its donations,” said Rabbi Benzion Shemtov, director of MSU Chabad.
In addition to the furniture contribution, MSU Chabad leveraged a portion of Gorman’s separate monetary donation to provide out-of-town and some local students, who couldn’t spend the holiday with their families, a very special and elegant Shabbat dinner with brisket and challah and other traditional foods to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.
Added Shemtov, “Rosh Hashanah is one of Judaism’s holiest days. For students who aren’t able to travel for whatever reason, it can be a very difficult time being without family and traditions. This donation allowed us to recreate a touch of home, fostering a sense of community and warmth. While it can never truly replace the embrace of loved ones, it provided a comforting space where students could come together, reminisce and welcome the New Year with gratitude and hope.”
About Gorman’s Home Furnishings & Interior Design
For more than 80 years, Gorman’s has been recognized as the original Michigan-style leader in home furnishings. With a reputation built on a commitment to quality – quality merchandise and quality design –the company delivers all of the best brands, not just a few, at the best prices–regardless of price point. Gorman’s nearly 50 designers have a combined 1,000+ years of residential- and office-design experience using Gorman’s expansive resource area and textiles library. Both designers and clients can rest assured when working with this style leader. Everything is backed by Gorman’s “Must Be Right” service guarantee. Showrooms are conveniently located in Novi, Southfield (Contemporary) and Troy. A warehouse and Three-Day Clearance Center are located in Farmington Hills. For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/86baab21/O_oQo2CB9UOBhgbmXcXhkw?u=http://www.gormans.com/.
About Michigan State University Chabad Jewish Center
The Chabad Jewish Center was established in September 2017. Our aim is to give meaning, share joy and add spirituality to the every day. Our dream is to teach these values in a warm and nurturing environment where people can grow together, enjoying life and Judaism simultaneously. Chabad is a warm and engaging community offering programs to students at Michigan State University and the local Jewish population. Regardless of one’s affiliation or observance, at Chabad students will find a non-judgmental atmosphere, where being Jewish is fun. For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/60679aa8/6qwCukJUlUC5shG0pnKTag?u=http://www.jewishspartans.com/.
Jennifer Foster
Catalyst Media Factory
+1 313-462-0808
email us here