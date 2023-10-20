Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,347 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,466 in the last 365 days.

NBAA TV: NBAA-BACE Helps Current and Future Industry Professionals Take Off

Oct. 20, 2023

A two-day Career Fair and Maintenance Competition were just some of the workforce initiatives launched at this year’s edition of NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) to help the next generation of industry professionals take off. “You can reach so many people [at NBAA-BACE] and especially college students and people just looking to careers in aviation,” said University of Dubuque student Andrew Metcalf. The show also hosted NBAA’s Collegiate Connect gathering and recognized the latest class of ‘Top 40 Under 40’ young professionals (YoPros) in business aviation.

Any person who attends an NBAA convention, conference, seminar or other program grants permission to NBAA, its employees and agents (collectively "NBAA") to record his or her visual/audio images, including, but not limited to, photographs, digital images, voices, sound or video recordings, audio clips, or accompanying written descriptions, and, without notifying such person, to use his or her name and such images for any purpose of NBAA, including advertisements for NBAA and its programs.

You just read:

NBAA TV: NBAA-BACE Helps Current and Future Industry Professionals Take Off

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more