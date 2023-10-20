NBAA TV: NBAA-BACE Helps Current and Future Industry Professionals Take Off

Oct. 20, 2023
A two-day Career Fair and Maintenance Competition were just some of the workforce initiatives launched at this year’s edition of NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) to help the next generation of industry professionals take off. “You can reach so many people [at NBAA-BACE] and especially college students and people just looking to careers in aviation,” said University of Dubuque student Andrew Metcalf. The show also hosted NBAA’s Collegiate Connect gathering and recognized the latest class of ‘Top 40 Under 40’ young professionals (YoPros) in business aviation.
