Steve Swan, CEO of The Swan Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in BioSpace

I think the real driver—just like most things . . . is efficiency”
— Steve Swan

PLANO, TX, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Swan, CEO of The Swan Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in BioSpace, GSK Seeks Talent to Boost Data Science Capabilities

By: Shawna Williams

Pharmaceutical giant GSK is investing heavily in harnessing data and artificial intelligence for early-stage drug discovery, with a goal of hiring about 100 people this year to work on the effort, according to a company representative.

About half of those slots have been filled so far, said Mike Montello, the company’s senior vice president for R&D digital and tech. The new positions have a hybrid working arrangement and are based out of London, Seattle, San Francisco and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Steve Swan, CEO of the Swan Group, which specializes in information technology positions within biotech and pharma companies, said it’s now far from unusual for biopharma companies to recruit heavily for data science positions. He’s seen an uptick in such openings beginning around six years ago. “I think the real driver—just like most things . . . is efficiency,” he said.

Read full article here: https://www.biospace.com/article/gsk-seeks-talent-to-boost-data-science-capabilities/

Steve Swan, CEO of The Swan Group, Featured in BioSpace

