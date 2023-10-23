New LED Flat Panel Lights with Selectable Kelvin and Wattage

GAYA 2’ x 2’ LED Flat Panel Lights with selectable wattage and Kelvin GAYA 2’ x 2’ LED Flat Panel Lights with selectable wattage and selectable Kelvin GAYA LED flat panel lights with selectable wattage and Kelvin shown installed in an office

New 2’ x 2’ LED Flat Panel Lights feature selectable wattage and Selectsble Kelvin for on-site self-customization of lighting in grid-suspended ceilings

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of new GAYA 2’ x 2’ LED Flat Panel Lights for suspended grid ceilings. There are two versions of GAYAs: 20w/30w/40w and 40w/50w60w. Each of these flat panel lights features selectable wattage, allowing lighting output to be determined on-site with the flick of a switch in the flat panel light. The lower wattage GAYA is easily switched between 20, 30, and 40 watts. The higher wattage GAYA can be switched between 40, 50, and 60 watts. In addition, each GAYA has a built-in 0-10v dimmable driver, allowing for more discrete variations in lighting output.

The new GAYAs also feature selectable Kelvin, which enables the color temperature of the light emitted to be determined with a simple flick of a switch. The lower wattage GAYA allows for a Kelvin output ranging from a warm white 3000K to a very cool white 6500K, with 4000K and 5000K intermediary options. The higher wattage GAYA has Kelvin capabilities of 3000K, 4000K, and cool white 5000K.

“GAYAs’ selectable range of Kelvin and wattage is unique in providing premium-quality, flicker-free lighting with an array of self-customisation options”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “Self-customization and superior energy efficiency make GAYAs the ideal lighting solution for locations with suspended grid ceilings that require appropriate and consistent lighting performance”.

GAYAs feature high-performance anti-flicker LED technology, preventing the annoying and distracting flicker present in alternative lighting options. They also have glare-free lensing making them optimal for commercial and retail locations. The troffer-mount design allows the fixture to fit recessed into virtually all 2’ x 2’ spaces in suspended grid ceilings. All GAYAs come as standard with Access Fixtures’ five-year warranty.



Access Fixtures offers factory­-direct high-performance lighting solutions for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports facilities. Featuring LED luminaires and custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds luminaires and light poles to meet the performance specifications clients require. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, garage lighters, vandal ­resistant lights, exit/emergency lights, high bay lights, high heat lights, No-UV lights, and vapor-tight lights for almost every application. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.