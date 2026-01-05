Access Fixtures Announces The Pickleball Court Lighting Packages for 2026

Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Dark Sky Compliant Lighting Package (Twin Court) Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Solar Lighting Package Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Entry-Level Lighting Package

Access Fixtures' Best Pickleball Court Lighting Packages for 2026, delivering uniform, glare‑free, efficient illumination that meets USAP lighting standards.

Access Fixtures’ 2026 pickleball lighting packages deliver glare‑free, uniform illumination with energy‑efficient performance, ensuring safe, comfortable play for recreational and competitive courts.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the Best Pickleball Court Lighting Packages for 2026. Lighting plays a crucial role in creating safe, enjoyable, and high-performance pickleball courts. The top-rated 2026 pickleball lighting packages combine precision engineering, high lumen output, and excellent uniformity with energy-efficient operation and low maintenance. Whether you’re lighting a single or twin court, on or off the grid, Access Fixtures offers pre-designed solutions that deliver professional-grade performance and longevity.

Below are three top-performing options for 2026 from dark-sky compliant and solar lighting solutions to entry-level, grid-powered packages, all designed to meet USA Pickleball Association lighting standards.

What is the Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Dark Sky Compliant (Twin Court)?

The Dark-Sky Twin Pickleball Court Package - 31fc, 1.44 Max/Min, 4 480-watt Fixtures on 4 25′ Poles combines exceptional performance, safety, and environmental responsibility. ASTA’s premium dark-sky compliant package delivers bright, uniform illumination while minimizing glare and upward light, creating a comfortable, distraction-free playing environment. Four 480W fixtures produce 31 footcandles with an excellent 1.44 max/min ratio, and full-cutoff optics with a 3000K color temperature minimize light pollution. Built for year-round outdoor use, ASTA fixtures feature IP66 weatherproofing, IK10 impact resistance, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours.

What is the Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Solar-Powered?

The Solar Pickleball Court Lighting Package - 42fc, 1.86 Max/Min, 4 200-watt LED Lights on 2 25′ Poles revolutionizes your pickleball court with an eco-friendly lighting solution that eliminates electric bills while delivering bright, uniform illumination powered entirely by the sun. This 100% solar-powered package produces 42 footcandles with an impressive 1.86 max/min ratio, delivering bright, uniform light that eliminates glare and shadows. Zero wiring removes the need for trenching or electricians. Each SUNA fixture features an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 150,000 hours, IP66 waterproofing, IK08 impact resistance, and durable monocrystalline solar panels for dependable performance in any weather.

What is the Best Pickleball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Entry Level?

The Pickleball Court Lighting Package - 31fc, 1.9 Max/Min, 2 360-watt LED Lights on 2 20′ Poles is an entry-level, grid-powered package that delivers bright, uniform illumination affordably. Two 360W fixtures mounted on 20′ poles provide 31 footcandles with an outstanding 1.9 max/min ratio, producing even, shadow-free light across the entire court. ASTA fixtures feature IP66 weatherproof ratings, IK10 impact resistance, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours, ensuring dependable, maintenance-free performance season after season. Optional dark-sky compliance is available with full-cutoff optics paired with a 3000K color temperature.

“Access Fixtures Best LED lighting packages for pickleball courts combine precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like solar off-grid power, dark-sky compliance, low max/min uniformity, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 200,000 hours. These packages meet or exceed USA Pickleball Association standards, delivering dependable, energy-efficient illumination for single or twin courts.

Pickleball Lighting Requirements

Average Footcandles:

Recreational Play: 20-30fc

Club/Competitive Play: 30-50fc

Professional/Televised Play: 75+ fc

Uniform Lighting:

Max/Min Ratio </= 2.0 for balanced, consistent visibility

Glare Control:

Low-glare optics help players track the ball comfortably

Mounting Heights:

Outdoor Courts: 16-20 ft minimum

Indoor Courts: 20-30 ft minimum

Durability Standards:

IP65+ weather resistance

IK08+ impact rating

Color Temperature & CRI:

3000K-5000K for visibility and comfort

CRI 80+ for accurate ball and surface color rendering

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

What Are The Best Pickleball Court Lighting Packages for 2026?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.