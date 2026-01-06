Best Outdoor Volleyball Court Lighting - Entry Level Lighting Package Best Outdoor Volleyball Court Lighting - Solar Powered Lighting Package Best Outdoor Volleyball Court Lighting - Competitive Play Lighting Package

Access Fixtures' best outdoor volleyball court lighting packages for 2026, delivering bright, uniform, efficient illumination for all levels of play.

Access Fixtures’ 2026 volleyball court lighting packages provide bright, glare‑free illumination with energy efficiency and durability for various volleyball court lighting applications.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, announces the Best Outdoor LED Volleyball Court Lighting Packages for 2026. Lighting outdoor volleyball courts requires bright, uniform illumination, durability, and flexibility to ensure players can see clearly, safely, and comfortably. For 2026, the top-rated LED volleyball court lighting packages deliver energy-efficient, high-quality light with minimal maintenance, whether powered by the grid or solar. These systems provide superior visibility, reduce glare, and are built to withstand harsh outdoor conditions, making them ideal for recreational, competitive, and professional play.

What is the Best Outdoor LED Volleyball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Entry Level?

The Volleyball Court Lighting Package - Avg. 22fc, 1.42 Max/Min, 4 240-watt LED Lights on 2 20′ Poles is an entry-level, grid-powered package that lights up your volleyball court affordably while maximizing performance. Four 240W fixtures mounted on two 20′ poles provide 22 footcandles with a 1.42 max/min ratio, creating crisp, even light that allows players to track fast-moving balls easily. Low-glare optics reduce eye strain and maintain full court visibility. ASTA fixtures feature IP66 weatherproofing, IK08 impact resistance, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours for long-term durability and dependable light quality.

What is the Best Outdoor LED Volleyball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Solar-Powered?

The Solar Volleyball Court Lighting Package - Avg. 36fc, 1.69 Max/Min, 8 200-watt LED Lights on 4 30′ Poles revolutionizes your volleyball court with the SUNA solar-powered LED lighting system. Delivering brilliant, even illumination without electric bills, this package is ideal for eco-conscious facilities or remote locations. Eight 200W solar fixtures on four 30′ poles produce 36 footcandles with a 1.69 max/min ratio, ensuring bright, glare-free lighting across the entire court. Fully solar-powered, SUNA eliminates wiring, trenching, and electricity costs. SUNA features IP66 waterproofing, IK08 impact resistance, durable solar panels, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 150,000 hours.

What is the Best Outdoor LED Volleyball Court Lighting Package for 2026 - Competitive Play?

Best Volleyball Court Lighting Package for Competitive Play - Avg. 41fc, 1.35 Max/Min, 4 360w LED Lights on 4 25′ Poles. Play volleyball after dark with ASTA LED Sports Lighting engineered for superior performance and reliability. This competitive package delivers an average of 41 footcandles with an excellent 1.35 max/min uniformity ratio, ensuring crisp, shadow-free illumination across the entire court. Its low-glare design reduces eye strain and enhances visibility, enabling players to track fast-moving balls with ease. Powered by grid electricity, ASTA provides steady, high-output illumination without dependence on weather or sunlight. Fixtures feature robust die-cast aluminum housings, clear polycarbonate lenses, IP66 protection, IK10 impact resistance, and an EXTREME-LIFE L70 rating of 200,000 hours. With RoHS and CE listings, 80+ CRI, and a 5-year limited warranty, this package is built to last and ready for competitive play.

“The best outdoor LED volleyball court lighting packages combine precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures’ CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like solar off-grid power, high uniformity (low max/min ratio), IP66 durability, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 200,000 hours. These packages meet competitive requirements, delivering dependable, energy-efficient illumination for any outdoor volleyball court.

Outdoor Volleyball Court Lighting Requirements

Average Footcandles:

Recreational: 10-30 fc

Competitive: 30-50 fc

Professional/Televised: Minimum 75 fc

Uniform Lighting:

Max/Min ratio: 3.0 or less

Glare Control:

Low-glare optics to reduce eye strain and improve ball visibility

Mounting Height:

Outdoor: Minimum 20 ft; Indoor: Minimum 25 ft (higher for professional play)

Fixture Durability:

IP65: Wet location rated, sealed against dirt and moisture

6kV: Surge protection standard

IK08: Impact-resistant housing

Color Temp: 4000K or 5000K

CRI: 80+ for accurate color rendering of the ball and court lines

Proper Planning: Pre-engineered packages or custom photometric studies are recommended. Access Fixtures lighting specialists can tailor a solution to your court layout, level of play, and environmental conditions.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.

