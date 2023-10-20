Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates for September 2023 

Boston — October 20, 2023 – The state’s September total unemployment rate was 2.6 percent, unchanged from the revised August estimate of 2.6 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts lost 2,800 jobs in September. This follows August’s revised gain of 12,800 jobs. The largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in Education and Health Services, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities. Employment now stands at 3,783,300. Massachusetts gained 721,700 jobs since the employment low in April 2020.

From September 2022 to September 2023, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 91,900 jobs. The largest over-the-year gains occurred in Education and Health Services, Leisure and Hospitality, and Professional, Scientific, and Business Services.

The state’s September unemployment rate of 2.6 percent was 1.2 percentage points lower than the national rate of 3.8 percent reported by BLS.

The labor force declined by an estimated 1,200 from the revised estimate of 3,717,400 in August, as 400 more residents were employed, and 1,600 fewer residents were unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 1.1 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – dropped 0.1 percentage point at 64.4 percent over-the-month. Compared to September 2022, the labor force participation rate was down 0.4 percentage points.

September 2023 Employment Overview

Education and Health Services gained 3,700 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 31,300 were added.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 3,200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 17,400 were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 1,600 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 9,600 were added.

Leisure and Hospitality gained 1,200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 19,100 were added.

Construction gained 200 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 7,500 were added.

Information gained 100 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 2,300 were lost.

Other Services lost 600 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 3,600 were added.

Manufacturing lost 700 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 2,800 were lost.

Financial Activities lost 800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 5,000 were added.

Government lost 10,800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 3,300 were added.

Labor Force Overview

The September estimates show 3,619,500 Massachusetts residents were employed and 96,700 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,716,200. The unemployment rate at 2.6 percent was the same as the revised August rate of 2.6 percent. Over-the-month, the September labor force decreased by 1,200 from 3,717,400 in August, with 400 more residents employed and 1,600 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of the working age population employed and unemployed, decreased by 0.1 percentage point over-the-month at 64.4 percent. The labor force was down 13,500 from the September 2022 estimate of 3,729,700, with 26,700 more employed residents, and 40,100 fewer unemployed residents.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

The preliminary October 2023 and revised September 2023 unemployment rate, labor force, and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, November 17, 2023. See the 2023 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/economicresearch.

