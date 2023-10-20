XVI Venture Partnerships for Consumer Product in Italy; Revenues Grew 1013% to $2,833,378: Endexx: Stock Symbol: $EDXC

Share This Article

News Provided By

Endexx Corporation $EDXC $EDXC #EDXC Partners $EDXC HYLA Product $EDXC Clean and Safe $EDXC HYLA Market

Strategic Marketing Partnership with XVI Ventures for Consumer Product in Italy; Endexx Corporation (Stock Symbol: EDXC) $EDXC

Endexx Corporation (OTCMKTS:EDXC)

CAVE CREEK, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES , October 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Marketing Partnership with XVI Ventures for Consumer Product in Italy; Year-Over-Year Quarterly Revenues Grew 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378: Endexx Corporation (Stock Symbol: EDXC) Developing and Marketing All Natural, Plant-Derived Consumer Products.Also Involved with Strategic Partners in the Entertainment, Marketing, and Distribution Arenas.New Strategic Partnership with Italy-Based Marketing Firm XVI Ventures.HYLA Currently Sold in 3,500 Stores in Italy at 7.5% Growth Rate per Quarter$400,000 Reorder for Product HYLA; Highlights Accelerating Product Demand.Quarter Ending March 31, 2023 Showed Increasing Revenues Year-Over-Year of 1013% and Six Month Revenues Grew 528%.Veteran Abbot Laboratories Sales Manager for Middle East and Africa Brings Industry Experience to EDXC.Endexx Corporation (OTCQB: EDXC) owns Hyla currently markets its proprietary guarana and L-Dopa-based consumer products in a wide variety of flavors. The EDXC Hyla device is the first product to be produced in this manner in the United States. Hyla is currently being distributed in multiple countries around the world.Each EDXC Hyla blend is a combination of Guarana, a functional plant extract from Brazil, and botanical aromas for a unique flavor. All EDXC custom botanical products are created in a state-of-the-art lab and include an innovative anti-counterfeit solution to keep you safe from clones.REFORRESTATIONThe EDXC HYLA all natural guarana is sourced directly from the Amazonian Rain Forrests of Brazil, which have been compromised by unrelenting decimation for years. As a company dedicated to the responsible replenishment of these vital resources, EDXC committed to donating 1% of its annual profits to Amazon reforestation initiatives, up to $5,000 per year.RECYLCINGEDXC concern for the planet’s natural resources doesn’t end at the borders of the Rain Forrest, so every HYLA device is made from highly recyclable aluminum, and is powered by equally recyclable micro-lithium-ion batteries. EDXC QR-code verifiable units can not only be recycled responsibly at any HYLA retailer, but EDXC is currently developing the industry’s most advanced recycling initiative. Over time, EDXC customers will actually be rewarded for every HYLA device which is properly returned for materials repurposing.EDXC is also involved in joint ventures with strategic partners in the entertainment, marketing, and distribution arenas. EDXC has made strategic acquisitions over the last several years that are now cohesively accelerating the company into its revenue growth stage.EDXC Management and its advisory group each have a minimum 10-50 years of experience in their respective fields. The EDXC professionals all have experience in growing businesses, developing, and implementing new consumer products and technologies with an emphasis in the medical, biotech and life science industries.The global market size for this industry was estimated at USD 22.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.17 billion in 2023. Source: https://tinyurl.com/bden24na EDXC Strategic Partnership with Italy-Based Marketing Firm XVI VenturesOn October 19th EDXC announced a strategic partnership with XVI Ventures to lead HYLA's marketing efforts in Italy.XVI Ventures is a leading marketing and strategic consulting group in Italy with over a decade of experience in consumer goods, luxury goods, automotive, and brand partnerships holistically. The firm has deep-rooted relationships across the country and the greater Mediterranean region. Functioning as a key conduit for both international and US brands in the region, XVI Ventures provides strategic marketing and sales support to an array of clientele."We're thrilled to embark on this journey with XVI Ventures as our strategic marketing partner in Italy," said Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC. "Their expertise and grasp of the local market align perfectly with our vision for HYLA products. Through this collaboration, we will continue to increase HYLA brand loyalty, awareness and product exposure in the Italian market and continue to support accelerated product placement through our distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L."In addition to the strategic marketing partnership, EDXC points of distribution and store count placement have surpassed critical mass in Italy on the strength of its distributor, ITAGENCY S.R.L. During the coming quarters, EDXC will continue to not only to solidify its presence in the existing 3,500 stores HYLA is currently sold in, but also significantly expand its retail footprint across the country."Our Italian distributor partner, ITAGENCY S.R.L, has been key to HYLA's revenue growth in the region," said Nick Mehdi, CEO of HYLA. "We are doubling down on the traction we are getting in Italy and beyond with our partnership with XVI Ventures and we expect to see significant market penetration and growth as a result over the coming year."EDXC Secures Reorder for Non-Nicotine Product HYLA From Italy$400,000 Reorder Highlights HYLA’s Accelerating Product DemandOn October 12th EDXC announced it has secured a reorder for its non-nicotine based product, HYLA, from its distributor in Italy. This $400,000 reorder represents a mix of the current DOPA 1200 puff device and the new 4500 puff device.The new 4500 device is awaiting final permit for Italy and will be shipped in the EDXC First Fiscal Quarter 2024. The reorder marks the strengthening of EDXC relationships with its distributors and continues to show accelerated demand for HYLA products worldwide.Report for The Quarter Ending March 31, 2023, Increasing Year-Over-Year 1013%Endexx Year Over Year Six Month Revenues Grew 528%On September 19th EDXC announced the filing of its amended, consolidated, audited 10-Q/A Quarterly report for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.EDXC Milestones and Highlights for the quarter included:Year-over-year quarterly revenues increased 1013% from $254,686 to $2,833,378.For the six months ended March 31, 2023, EDXC recorded a 528% increase in revenue, from $529,277 to $3,326,087 Year-Over-Year for the same period.Six-month losses year-over-year improved, March 31, 2023 were $2,584,678 compared to $4,426,299 in the same period of fiscal 2022.EDXC Provides Insight on Possible New Federal RegulationsReclassification Under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) Offers a New Pathway for Institutions and US Investment Banking to Participate in the IndustryOn September 12th EDXC announced insight on potential benefits of the new statements made concerning reclassification of specialty botanical products. Statements recently provided by the FDA and HHS to the DEA indicate a new policy stance at the Federal level versus the political theatre. A policy shift at the federal level provides a pathway forward for Research Institutions and US investment banking to finally participate in the industry.‘On August 29, 2023, the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recommended that the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) ease government restrictions on certain specialty botanicals. The HHS has recommended these products be rescheduled under the CSA from a Schedule I controlled substance to Schedule III controlled substance, following an extensive review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).”Ultimately, the DEA has final authority with respect to rescheduling and will consider factors such as the history of abuse (e.g., scope, duration, patterns, etc.), the relative potential for abuse, and the risk to public health. DEA will also consider any scientific evidence (e.g., pharmacological effect, physiological dependence, etc.) regarding specialty botanicals.Pathway to Potential Benefits for the specialty botanicals industry if reclassified:Safer banking and management of cash.Regulatory compliance simplification.US Based Public company participation.US Based Investment Banking and Capital Formation.US Leadership in International Trade.Physician Participation with Patients.Institution and Academic Research.EDXC Appoints Ahmed Itani to Director of Marketing of HYLA in The Middle EastOn September 6th EDXC announced it has appointed Ahmed Itani to lead the company’s HYLA marketing efforts in The Middle East region.A seasoned professional with an impressive track record in the corporate world, Itani boasts 14 years of commercial healthcare sales experience and is a dynamic team player who has consistently excelled in driving business growth and fostering strong client relationships.“Mr. Itani’s wealth of experience, strategic vision, and commitment to success makes him a perfect match to lead HYLA’s marketing efforts in The Middle East,” said Todd Davis, CEO of EDXC. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Itani and continue to expand the HYLA team as the demand for plant-based products grows throughout the world.”Mr. Itani’s career began at Abbott Laboratories, where he took charge of managing the commercial activities in The Middle East region. Through meticulous customer relationship management and astute distributor oversight, Itani played a key role in expanding Abbott Laboratories' presence in this vital market.For more information on $EDXC visit:DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

$EDXC ENDEXX VIDEO DD PACKET (Stock Symbol: EDXC)