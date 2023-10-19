Alexei Overchuk spoke at the session "New architecture of the trading and economic cooperation of EAEU" at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum

RUSSIA, October 19 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum and spoke in the session, New Architecture of the Trading and Economic Cooperation of EAEU.

Alexei Overchuk spoke about the key priorities of integration interaction between the EAEU member states and the union's competitive advantages in the context of global change, as well as some results of EAEU cooperation during Russia’s year of chairing EAEU institutions.