RUSSIA, October 19 - Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk attended the Made in Russia 2023
International Export Forum and spoke in the session, New Architecture of the
Trading and Economic Cooperation of EAEU.
Alexei Overchuk spoke about the key priorities of integration
interaction between the EAEU member states and the union's competitive
advantages in the context of global change, as well as some results of EAEU
cooperation during Russia’s
year of chairing EAEU institutions.
You just read:
Alexei Overchuk spoke at the session "New architecture of the trading and economic cooperation of EAEU" at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.