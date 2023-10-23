pCloudy & HCLTech Launch an AI-based Self-Healing Capability for Web/Mobile App Test Automation
pCloudy & HCLTech Launch an AI-based Self-Healing Capability for Web/Mobile App Test Automation
We are delighted to have collaborated with pCloudy to transform this much-needed self-healing capability into a reality.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, and pCloudy, a leading Continuous Testing Cloud Platform are proud to announce the launch of Self-Healing capability for test automation scripts. This cutting-edge feature is set to transform the testing landscape by reducing maintenance efforts and enhancing the stability and efficiency of automation scripts.
— Shyam Enjeti, EVP, Digital Business Services, HCLTech
The concept behind the Self-Healing capability was envisioned by HCLTech and brought to life through a collaborative effort with pCloudy. As a result, automation engineers now have the power to tackle the challenges associated with maintaining automation scripts.
By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, this capability automatically repairs Appium and Selenium automation scripts in response to changes in web elements, object locators, and other factors. As a result, the scripts become more robust and easier to execute, ensuring seamless continuous testing for mobile and web applications.
With the introduction of the Self-Healing capability, automation testers can now reduce their maintenance efforts by an estimated 50-60%. Furthermore, the capability enables efficient diagnostics of test failures, empowering testers to self-heal broken tests and promptly escalate defects to the appropriate stakeholders. This streamlined testing process accelerates the release of high-quality applications, thereby enhancing the overall user experience.
Key advantages of the Self-Healing capability:
1. Improved Stability of Scripts: The Self-Healing capability ensures that automation scripts remain stable even when there are modifications in the underlying web elements or object locators.
2. Reduced Maintenance Efforts: By automating the maintenance process through AI-based self-healing, automation engineers can save valuable time and effort that would otherwise be spent on manual script fixes.
3. Efficient CI Pipelines: With stable automation scripts continuously updated to reflect development changes, the successful execution of automation tests expedites the progress along the Continuous Integration (CI) pipeline, leading to a more stable and efficient app development process.
Shyam Enjeti, EVP, Digital Business Services, HCLTech, said, "We are confident that this new capability will benefit not only our teams but also the wider testing community beyond HCLTech. We are delighted to have collaborated with pCloudy to transform this much-needed self-healing capability into a reality."
Avinash Tiwari, Co-founder of pCloudy, added, "We are thrilled to have partnered with HCLTech on this essential feature. The Self-Healing capability will not only accelerate test automation execution and enhance the efficiency of the testing process but also save considerable time and resources for organizations at large."
About HCLTech
HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 225,900 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending March 2023 totaled $12.6 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.
About pCloudy
pCloudy is a Continuous Testing Cloud Platform that helps businesses test their mobile and web apps on real mobile devices, desktop computers, and tablets. It is a digital testing playground that has become a favorite among the testing community, by providing them with access to 5000+ real device and browser combinations to test on. pCloudy’s unique solutions and offerings have allowed them to cater to companies of all sizes from small and medium businesses to large enterprises. The Testing platform makes adopting Continuous Testing methodology easy by integrating popular CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Codemagic, and Bitrise, and automation frameworks such as Appium, Selenium, Espresso, etc. It also prides itself on its AI-based tools for Visual Testing, Autonomous Bot Testing, Self-Healing capabilities, and much more.
Avinash Tiwari
pCloudy, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
info@pcloudy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn