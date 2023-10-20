Chicago AI Conference 2023: Shaping the Future of Finance with Responsible AI
The Chicago AI Conference, organized by the AI 2030 Initiative, FinTech4Good and co-hosted by partners, is set to make waves on October 26, 2023, in Chicago.
We will collaboratively explore ways to ensure AI's benefits while prioritizing transparency, fairness, accountability, sustainability, and the preservation of privacy for all”CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chicago AI Conference, organized by the AI 2030 Initiative, FinTech4Good and co-hosted by partners, is set to make waves on October 26, 2023, in Chicago. Building on the momentum of AI 2030 Initiative, this year's event is set to deliver great impact, boasting participation from over 100 senior leaders representing financial institutions and diverse industries.
AI 2020 Open Source and Open Access Responsible AI Framework
In addition to the exciting developments at the Chicago AI Conference, we are thrilled to announce the pre-launch of the AI 2020 Open Source and Open Access Responsible AI Framework. This initiative is set to provide an open-source framework that promotes responsible AI practices across industries. The framework is built upon five pillars: Fairness, Transparency, Accountability, Privacy, and Sustainability, all of which are crucial components in ensuring that AI technologies are developed and deployed with the highest ethical standards in mind.
Launch of AI 2030 Accelerator:
One of the highlights of the conference is the launch of the AI 2030 Accelerator program, a collaboration between AI 2030, FinTech4Good, Billions for Trillions Climate Alliance and partners. This accelerator aims to support responsible AI development and leverage emerging technologies to address pressing global challenges, particularly those related to climate change. By bringing together experts and innovators, the program seeks to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions that contribute to environmental sustainability and societal well-being.
Announcement of the Responsible AI for Financial Professionals Academy:
The Chicago AI Conference is also proud to announce the Responsible AI for Financial Professionals Academy. This comprehensive 12-week program consists of four modules designed to equip financial experts with the knowledge and skills to leverage AI's advantages while effectively mitigating associated risks. The modules cover Responsible AI Fundamentals, AI Ethics, Risk Management, and a hands-on Implementation Lab, fostering responsible AI practices in the financial industry.
Finnovating Joins FinTech4Good's Growth Accelerator Program:
In another exciting development, Finnovating has joined FinTech4Good's Growth Accelerator program. This partnership aims to build a global community for responsible AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among experts, organizations, and innovators worldwide. It signifies a significant step towards ensuring that responsible AI is at the forefront of global AI initiatives.
The Chicago AI Conference provides a platform for industry leaders, innovators, and experts to come together and discuss the latest technology advancements, cutting-edge use cases, and responsible AI best practices. With a focus on regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, payments, and healthcare, attendees will gain insights into AI's impact on efficiency, customer experiences, and ethical considerations.
"We are at a critical juncture where AI has the potential to reshape the future of finance and address global challenges," said Xiaochen Zhang, the Co-chair of AI 2030 and the Producer of the Chicago AI Conference. "By collaborating with AI 2030 Senior Fellows, AI 2030 Chapter Leaders and partners, we are privileged to have an abundance of industry-leading experts who will collaboratively explore ways to ensure AI's benefits while prioritizing transparency, fairness, accountability, sustainability and the preservation of privacy for all."
Chicago's unique ecosystem for AI and finance, combined with its status as a global financial center, makes it the perfect backdrop for this transformative conference. The city's dynamic convergence of finance and AI expertise is poised to make significant contributions to the financial industry's evolution.
The Chicago AI Conference offers diverse tracks for learning and innovation, showcasing successful AI use cases and addressing ethical concerns. Attendees will have the opportunity to network with industry leaders, regulators, and innovators, and explore global AI initiatives, responsible frameworks, and accelerator programs.
Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the AI revolution and shape the future of finance. Register now for the Chicago AI Conference on October 26, 2023. Join us as we explore cutting-edge AI insights, collaborate with industry leaders, and drive responsible AI innovation.
For more information and registration, visit the conference website: www.ChicagoAIWeek.com
About AI2030 Initiative:
The AI2030 initiative (www.AI2030.org) aims to harness AI's transformative potential for the betterment of humanity while minimizing negative impacts. By fostering collaboration among experts from government, academia, industry, and various sectors, AI2030 seeks to shape global AI agendas and ensure responsible AI development. The initiative addresses governance, regulations, ethical practices, and innovative solutions, guided by the belief that diverse perspectives drive positive change. AI2030's mission is "Responsible AI for a Better World." This mission is realized through collaboration with senior fellows, chapter leaders, members, and ecosystem partners, leveraging the collective strengths of the AI 2030 programs.
