PixelFree Studio Expands in Saarbrucken, Germany’s Technological Hub for its design-to-code software

PixelFree Studio Expands in Saarbrucken, Germany’s Technological Hub in response to growth demands for its design-to-code software.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, US, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelFree Studio, the leading design-to-code solution provider, is thrilled to announce the relocation of its corporate and development offices to Kaiserstraße 26a, 66111 Saarbrücken, Germany. PixelFree Studio solutions enable developers and designers to create dynamic, comprehensive, screen resolution independent UIs that can be exported to any native language/IDE in project form. This is done with PixelFree's software magic that accepts information describing the receiving computing device of the graphical user interface; accesses a plurality of templates for software code describing a graphical user interface in the native code environment of the receiving computing device; recursively compares input information regarding the graphical user interface with the plurality of templates to select a template having a best fit to define a recursively selected template; alters the recursively selected template to match input information describing the desired graphical user interface; and compiles source code files in the code environment native to the receiving computing device. The patent was secured by patent attorney Bao Tran at the law firm of PatentPC.

The move to larger offices empowers PixelFree Studio to take on increased software development efforts, positioning the company for substantial growth. The spacious new workspace enhances PixelFree's ability to attract and retain top talent, contributing to a dynamic and productive work environment. The increased space also supports the introduction of new services, products, and divisions within the company, expanding the scope of offerings.

"Saarbrucken Germany is the technological hub of Europe with 15 major universities specializing in cutting-edge computer science programs, including The Max Planck Institute for Software Systems, The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence, and the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, among many others," noted PixelFree’s CEO, Philipp Geppert. "Our expansion in Europe provides several key strategic advantages, supplementing our office in Delray Beach, Florida."

"Saarbrücken is the optimal location for growing our company," added the company’s president, Solomon Hartman. "We have been able to attract and retain world-class talent for our office expansion and internship program. We are in the midst of a hiring spree, preparing for the launch of our groundbreaking technology, allowing designers and developers to convert their projects from Design-to-Code with one simple click."

About PixelFree Studio

PixelFree Studio is at the forefront of web and app development. Designers can custom-create their projects using PixelFree and, with a single click of our Export icon, their project's code is generated in seconds, ready for deployment. The company currently offers code in C Sharp, Angular, HTML, Javascript, and CSS, with plans to expand to Vue and React within the coming months.

For additional information about the company and our location in the high-tech region of Saarland, please contact us at info@pixelfreestudio.com.

