PixelFree Studio Unveils Groundbreaking Integration of C# and Angular in Design-to-Code Software

Our patented technology underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We look forward to releasing more patent-pending software in 2024” — Philipp Geppert, CEO

DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PixelFree Studio, the pioneer in design-to-code solutions, is thrilled to announce the latest release of its cutting-edge software, now seamlessly integrating C# and Angular. This significant update reinforces PixelFree Studio's commitment to staying at the forefront of web and app development technologies.

PixelFree Studio's design-to-code solution empowers users to effortlessly transform custom designs into functional code. With a user-friendly interface, designers can craft their projects with unparalleled creativity and efficiency. Once the design is perfected, a simple click on the Export icon generates code ready for deployment in seconds.

The current version of PixelFree Studio supports code export in HTML, Javascript, and CSS, providing flexibility for various development environments. PixelFree also includes a Figma import feature empowering Figma users to convert their designs into code with unmatched simplicity and functionality. Anticipating industry trends and user demands, PixelFree Studio has ambitious plans to introduce support for Vue and React in the coming months.

“Our goal at PixelFree Studio is to revolutionize the way designers and developers collaborate," remarked company CEO, Philipp Geppert. "With the integration of C# and Angular, we are opening up new possibilities for our users to create sophisticated and dynamic web and app experiences seamlessly.”

“This the a key milestone on our journey towards launch in January 2024,” added PixelFree’s president, Solomon Hartman. “PixelFree is focused on merging the design and development process into one, leading to dramatic time and cost savings for web and app development.”

PixelFree Studio's design-to-code solutions empower designers and developers to seamlessly translate creative concepts into functional code, eliminating bottlenecks in the workflow and accelerating the time-to-market for digital products. The innovative technology at the core of PixelFree Studio's solutions was developed in-house and has recently been granted a patent. The patent application and filing process were expertly handled by the Silicon Valley law firm PatentPC.

The patented software developed by PixelFree Studio enables a more efficient and accurate translation of design assets into functional code, resulting in a smoother collaboration between design and development teams. This breakthrough technology is poised to redefine industry standards and empower businesses to bring their digital visions to life with unprecedented speed and precision.

PixelFree Studio's collaboration with PatentPC, a renowned law firm specializing in intellectual property, reflects the company's dedication to protecting its innovative solutions. The successful patent filing solidifies PixelFree Studio's position as a trailblazer in the design and technology space.

"We are honored to have worked with PatentPC in securing the patent for our groundbreaking design-to-code solutions," added Philipp Geppert. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to safeguarding our intellectual property and maintaining a leadership position in the rapidly evolving digital landscape."

PixelFree Studio's advanced design-to-code solutions are now available to businesses and creative professionals seeking to enhance their digital projects with efficiency and precision.

PixelFree Studio is headquartered in the vibrant high-tech region of Saarland, contributing to the area's reputation as a hub for innovation and technological advancements. Saarland is tech hub, home to twelve of the top universities in the industry, serving as a critical advantage to PixelFree’s development.

About PixelFree Studio

PixelFree Studio is a leading provider of design-to-code solutions, empowering designers and developers to collaborate seamlessly in creating stunning web and app experiences. With a commitment to staying ahead of industry trends, PixelFree Studio continues to push the boundaries of innovation in the digital landscape.

