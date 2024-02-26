PowerPatent Showcases Innovative Patent Drafting Solutions at Martin Schweiger's Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop

PowerPatent BioTechX First Draft solution for Patents Powerful Idea Bao Tran presents at Boston Global Forum 2-28-2023 Launch Your Startup and protect your GTM plan Jones Day FinAccelerate PowerPatent

PowerPatent to Showcase Innovative Patent Drafting Solutions at Martin Schweiger's Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop

PowerPatent looks forward to participating in Martin Schweiger's Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop, which provides a platform to showcase advanced patent drafting solutions serving patent lawyers” — Mary Kimani, PowerPatent Communications Manager

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerPatent, a leading provider of cutting-edge patent drafting solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop, organized by Martin Schweiger. The workshop, titled "The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop: UPC Litigation-Grade Patent Edition," is the sixth installment in the Robot Patent Drafting (RPD) workshop series and is scheduled for March 22nd, 2024.

The workshop, designed to empower participants with the skills to craft robust patents suitable for litigation cases at the Unified Patent Court (UPC), will feature prominent robots like Qatent and PowerPatent. The event will also introduce one or two additional robots, with their creators providing live demonstrations of their capabilities using RPD tools.

The Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop will be conducted entirely online, allowing participants to join from any location. The event is set to run from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm US Eastern Time (New York).

Key highlights of the workshop include:

* Live Demonstrations: Makers of leading robots, including Qatent and PowerPatent, will showcase their innovative features and capabilities, demonstrating how these robots can enhance the patent drafting process.

* Insights into UPC Litigation-Grade Patents: Expert presentations will delve into the intricacies of adapting US-style patents for UPC litigation, providing valuable insights into the unique requirements and challenges presented by the Unified Patent Court.

"We are thrilled to participate in Martin Schweiger's Radical Robot Patent Drafting Workshop, providing a platform to showcase PowerPatent's advanced patent drafting solutions," said Mary Kimani, Communications Manager at PowerPatent. "This workshop presents a unique opportunity for participants to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge RPD tools and learn the nuances of creating litigation-grade patents for the UPC."

To learn more about the workshop and secure a spot, please visit: https://trademarks-patents.us20.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e1fe78dc6e8829d4148a2cce8&id=cf6a25c73d&e=1625c9e0f9

About PowerPatent:

PowerPatent is a leading provider of innovative patent drafting solutions, empowering inventors and patent professionals with tools to streamline the patent application process. With a commitment to excellence, PowerPatent delivers cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency and accuracy in patent drafting.

About the World Robot Patent Drafting Symposium is one of the most focused and exclusive events in the IP industry. You will be meeting a group of delegates that are united in one strong quest – minimizing human input in drafting patent applications while maximizing the value that humans can contribute to drafting these patent applications. You will be amidst a group of Early Adopters that are eager to cut down their learning curve and to reduce the time that it takes to adopt this new technology in their own patent practice.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Schweiger & Partners Pte Ltd (Registered company in Singapore: UEN #201426792K) | Patent and Trademark Attorneys | Address in Singapore: 105 Cecil Street, #12-01, Singapore 069534 | Tel: +65 6337 6191 | Fax: +65 6337 5131 | E-mail: office@trademarks-patents.sg

Schweiger & Partners ®️ ist eine Marke und eine Geschäftliche Bezeichnung von Patentanwalt Martin Schweiger | Adresse in Deutschland: Postfach 140431, 80454 München | Tel: +49 89 321 993 66 | Fax: +49 89 321 993 88 | E-Mail: office@marken-patente.de

