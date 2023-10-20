Submit Release
HDOT Job Fair October 20 at Kahului Airport

KAHULUI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is hosting a job fair at the Kahului Airport Lanui Conference Room on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Applicants for all HDOT positions can apply on-site. Staff at the job fair may conduct interviews and make employment offers, if appropriate.

HDOT is seeking candidates for a variety of positions, including Airport Operations Controllers, Building Maintenance Workers, Highway Construction Inspectors, Land Surveyors, and Motor Carrier Safety Officers. For more information on the job fair and open positions, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/jobs/

