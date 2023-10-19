2023 NBAA-BACE Report – Oct. 19

NBAA today concluded a momentous 2023 Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), underscoring the industry’s mission to achieve net-zero flight, and celebrating the trailblazers and technology building toward that future. Sustainability permeated the agenda all week, with leaders from across the industry leveraging business aviation’s largest event to launch a new initiative, “Climbing. Fast.”, affirming the entire sector’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. “At NBAA-BACE we made clear: business aviation is on a mission to net zero – and we are climbing fast,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. Read more about NBAA-BACE.

Business aviation innovation was on display all across NBAA-BACE. Learn more about the HondaJet Echelon, Textron Aviation’s Citation Ascend and the Volocopter 2X, which conducted demo test flights all three days of the show. Hear from Day 2 Keynote speaker Daymond John, innovative entrepreneur, FUBU CEO and “Shark Tank” TV personality who advised attendees, “Collaboration creates innovation.” Watch the NBAA-TV video.

To help grow the industry workforce, the NBAA-BACE Collegiate Connect program offered a series of panel discussions and education sessions aimed at sharing job search and networking strategies with college students. About 100 students attended the event, where they received valuable guidance on career development directly from young industry professionals, while also engaging with exhibitors. Read more about Collegiate Connect.

About NBAA: Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals, and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show.