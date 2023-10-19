ILLINOIS, October 19 - ICC Approves New Highway-Rail Safety Project in Alexander Co

Springfield, IL - The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved a rail crossing upgrade to improve highway-rail safety in Alexander County. Stipulated Agreement 2282 requires new automatic flashing light signals, gate installations, and approach grade improvements at the Clear Creek Levee Road highway-rail grade crossing (AAR/DOT #445824F) near Gale.

"Illinois is home to more than 7,000 miles of railroad track, which means our state is responsible for helping to ensure the safety of everyone who lives near and travels along these railroads. Projects like the one in Alexander County are an essential investment in keeping Illinois railways safe for all who use them," said ICC Commissioner Michael T. Carrigan.

The total estimated costs for the warning devices and gates at the Clear Creek Levee Road crossing are $378,451. ICC Staff recommends that the Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF) be used to pay 95 percent of the costs, not to exceed $359,528. Union Pacific Railroad Company will be responsible for the remainder of the projects' costs, as well as future maintenance of the signals, circuitry, and minor grade adjustments.

All work is to be completed within 18 months from the order date.

The orders can be found in Docket No. T23-0097

ABOUT THE STATE OF ILLINOIS GRADE CROSSING PROTECTION FUND (GCPF)

In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF. For more information and to see the ICC's annual Crossing Safety Improvement Program, click here.

ABOUT THE ILLINOIS COMMERCE COMMISSION (ICC)

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.

To learn more about the Commission, its offices and bureaus, click here. If you are a consumer who needs help resolving a utility dispute call 800-524-0795 or file an online complaint here. For a complaint related to transportation, call 217-782-6448.

