Singer-Songwriter Pam Ross Releases New Single, "Cornflakes and Beer"

The chart-topping artist, based in North Carolina, is back with another personal track from her “When Therapy Fails” album project.

I was never actually heartbroken over the ordeal, but I did have a beer with my cornflakes one Sunday morning...”
— Pam Ross

FUQUAY VARINA, NC, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Pam Ross is back with a new single, "Cornflakes and Beer," set to be released on Friday, October 20th. The song, written by Ross, is a heartfelt ballad that captures the emotions of someone searching for a remedy to ease their heartache after a break-up.

The song was written some time ago by Ross, but it holds a special place in her heart. "I wrote this song about someone I had a crush on. I was never actually heartbroken over the ordeal, but I did have a beer with my cornflakes one Sunday morning after sleeping in until 11...wearing a shirt she gave me," Ross shares.

This is not the first time Ross has garnered attention for her music. Her single "Two Shots of Tequila" reached #2 on Bandwagon Network Radio and #8 on the iTunes UK Country Charts. It has also been played on various US radio stations such as QDR 94.7 Homegrown Carolina Country and WNHE Nashville. Her previous single, "You Don't Know My Name," also made waves, reaching #12 on the iTunes UK country charts. Ross will be performing at the Who’s Hoo Country Awards, where she is nominated in several categories.

With over 250K Spotify streams of her music, Ross has proven to be a rising talent in the music industry. The new single will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music on Friday, October 20th.

Stay updated on Ross' music and upcoming projects by following her on social media and visiting her website at www.pamrossmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

