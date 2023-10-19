Mikhail Mishustin speaks at the Made in Russia 2023 International Export Forum plenary

RUSSIA, October 19 - The Prime Minister toured the exhibition featuring wares by forum participants and spoke at the plenary session, Pillars of New Architecture of Foreign Economic Activity.

The Made in Russia International Export Forum is a key platform for discussing current issues related to Russian exports and working out practical solutions that will help boost the sales of Russian goods and services in foreign markets. The 11th edition of the forum reaffirmed its role in charting new goals for Russia’s foreign trade development. As is traditional, the participants included large, medium and small businesses, Russian banks, regional export support centres, federal and regional executive authorities, interested associations and unions, business media and leading experts.

This year’s forum focuses on the new architecture of Russia’s foreign economic activity. The participants will review the past 18 months’ performance under sanctions, discuss new logistics routes, present solutions for expanding to Asian, African, Latin American and the Middle Eastern markets, and talk about measures of state support for domestic producers.

The forum programme includes more than 30 panel sessions.

The forum will feature its traditional exhibition of Russian-made products, with 186 domestic companies from 46 regions presenting their wares in nine thematic clusters: Industry, Environment, Smart City, IT, Medicine, Construction, Farm equipment, Education, and Consumer Goods.

The forum will also include the awards ceremony for the Exporter of the Year nationwide contest, recognising achievements such as increasing export volumes, entering new markets and upgrading production facilities.

Mikhail Mishustin’s remarks:

Good afternoon, participants and guests.

I am happy to greet you at the Made in Russia International Export Forum. We are meeting on this platform for the fourth time. The forum has proven its worth: it offers a very eventful and relevant agenda and provides the opportunity to discuss the key objectives in the foreign economic activity, exchange knowledge and best practices, talk about increasing exports and promoting our goods abroad, and find solutions that will work in various countries considering their specific features. It is very useful not only for businesses but also for the economy in general.

Despite all the challenges and pressure, Russia continues to develop. The expansion of domestic production brings a significant contribution to this development. The supply side of the economy is developing actively, just as the President instructed. According to the Federal Service for State Statistics, manufacturing industries grew by 6.5 percent in the first eight months of this year.

Exports are a significant element needed to strengthen this dynamic. Our foreign trade is being readjusted. This is not a speedy process, and a certain decline was inevitable, but today we can see a new important trend that has emerged.

I am speaking about the serious boost to cooperation with the friendly states, our partners in the Eurasian Economic Union, the CIS, the SCO, BRICS countries, the Asia-Pacific region, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Despite the external attempts to curb this process, we are improving business ties with these countries, and our mutual trade and cargo volumes keep growing.

According to the preliminary data provided by the Federal Customs Service, in January-July, mutual trade with friendly countries increased almost by 25 percent in terms of value. With China, it increased by almost 33 percent. China is currently our largest foreign economic partner, while Russia ranks sixth in China’s foreign trade. The President spoke about this in his recent interview with Chinese media.

India and the United Arab Emirates are leaders in terms of mutual trade with us, which increased by over 100 percent. Trade with Belarus and Kazakhstan is also showing good results.

Against the backdrop of the illegitimate sanctions and unstable global markets, Russian exporters are finding new footholds. Suppliers of agricultural products and energy equipment for peaceful nuclear development are feeling confident.

