Acting Surgeon General Via Visits USNMRTC Yokosuka to Promote Lines of Effort for the Indo-Pacific

During the visit, Acting Surgeon General Via met with active duty, civilian, and host nation medical personnel, who are instrumental in ensuring the health and readiness of servicemembers stationed or deployed to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. The Acting Surgeon General expressed his gratitude for their unwavering dedication and many contributions to the U.S. Navy and Joint Force mission supporting the National Defense Strategy and the U.S. – Japanese Alliance.

The visit also included discussions on various medical initiatives, healthcare services, and the latest advancements in medical technology within the Military Health System. Acting Surgeon General Via emphasized the importance of continually improving medical capabilities to better support the men, women, and families of the Fleet, Fleet Marine Force, and across the Joint Force.

"I am immensely proud of the exceptional work our medical professionals are doing in Yokosuka and Iwakuni," said Surgeon General Via. "Their commitment to the health and well-being of our Sailors and Marines is truly commendable. We are committed to providing them with the support and resources they need to excel in their mission."

“We are tremendously grateful for the opportunity to demonstrate our capabilities and highlight the accomplishments of our dedicated, innovative, and skilled team providing healthcare services across 9 million square kilometers to over 337,000 operational forces, including U.S. Seventh Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Forces Japan, U.S. Forces Korea in the Republic of Korea, and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory. We appreciate Admiral Via’s commitment to our staff and patients in support of U.S. strategic tasking in this important area of operations.” said USNMRTC Yokosuka Commanding Officer T. Blair Hines.

The Acting Surgeon General's visit underscored Navy Medicine’s commitment to ensuring the highest access to care and safety standards in support of forward-deployed U.S. Navy personnel stationed overseas. This commitment plays a crucial role in maintaining the readiness and overall well-being of the Navy's global force.

In a significant step towards enhancing cooperation and interoperability between the United States Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Surgeon General Via met with his counterpart, the Surgeon General of the JMSDF, Rear Admiral Hitoshi Ogawa.

The meeting took place with the primary objective of strengthening medical capabilities and coordination between the partner naval forces. This collaboration aims to ensure enhanced interoperability between the medical systems and to reinforce joint operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

During the meeting, Surgeon General Via expressed his commitment to expanding partnerships in the medical field and highlighted the importance of sharing best practices, research, and training opportunities. Surgeon General Ogawa from the JMSDF echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the value of mutual cooperation in addressing regional and global healthcare challenges.

Key areas of discussion included disaster response, medical logistics, telemedicine, and shared research initiatives. The Surgeons General explored opportunities to exchange medical personnel for cross-training, joint exercises, and disaster relief operations.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to further strengthen the bond between the United States Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force. Both Surgeons General reaffirmed their commitment to promoting international cooperation, advancing medical capabilities, and maintaining a resilient and healthy naval force.

USNMRTC Yokosuka provides healthcare services and ensures medical readiness to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility covering nearly 9 million square kilometers (8,920,530.52 km²). Our organization serves over 337,000 operational forces, including the U.S. Seventh Fleet, III Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Forces Japan, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, U.S. Forces Korea in the Republic of Korea, and Military Sealift Command in Diego Garcia in the British Indian Ocean Territory. USNMRTC Yokosuka provides a vast array of healthcare to our service-members, families, and Allied Forces from primary and specialty medical care to dental services. USNMRTC Yokosuka leads the AOR with breakthrough performances in healthcare delivery Key Performance Indicators and consistently implements innovative programs to deliver specialty healthcare services efficiently across vast distances.