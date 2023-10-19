Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,721 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,223 in the last 365 days.

Beloved Dublin Bar Manager Opens Sports Bar With A British Twist

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 22nd, Dave Andon, beloved former bar manager at J Liu of Dublin restaurant and business partner Angie Savage opened Andon’s Pub, a sports bar with the atmosphere of a classic British public house in the Tuttle area of Dublin.

The establishment sits off of Frantz Rd. in the Karric Square Shopping Center of Tuttle. Open 7 days a week, Andon’s Pub mainly covers evening hours, with earlier opens and later closes on the weekends.

The pub is a tribute to Andon’s English heritage in atmosphere, with a menu and draft list sporting traditional American bar fare. With a variety of TVs throughout the pub, any visitor can expect that the big game is on, including Ohio State Buckeye and English Premier League matches.

Regardless of its American location, one of the core menu items is essentially British: the fish and chips. “We had the classic fish and chips,” says David Shetlar, a recent customer, “[g]reat fresh fish with crisp coating and fries had a flavorful coating.”

Andon’s friendly personality and distinct accent made him a customer favorite behind the bar at J Liu of Dublin, and that attitude is the cornerstone of this new neighborhood eatery.

Andon partnered with Savage with the vision to build a pub from a bartender’s eye. A classic cocktail menu boasts quality ingredients for old favorites, as well as exciting new combinations to try.

More Information on the pub can be found at andonspub.com

Dave Andon
Andon's Pub
+1 614-389-0322
dgandon01@icloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Beloved Dublin Bar Manager Opens Sports Bar With A British Twist

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more