Florida Legislature Stands with Israel

FLORIDA, October 18 - Tallahassee —

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) was joined today by Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) and Members of the Florida House and Senate to stand united in support of the Israeli people and vehemently condemn the atrocities committed by Hamas. The Speaker and Senate President issued a joint proclamation expressing support for the State of Israel and condemning the Hamas terror attack.

“Recent attacks by Hamas against innocent Israelis and Americans abroad are indefensible and require a forceful response.” said Speaker Renner. “Today, Florida reaffirms our strong relationship with Israel. If you stand for freedom, if you stand for peace, you should stand with Israel and with Florida’s Jewish community.”

“Florida has a very special relationship with Israel. While we cherish the alliance between our governments, we also recognize the bonds of family and friendship that link so many Floridians to the Israeli people,” Senate President Kathleen Passidomo said. “We are always proud to stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters and to speak out against not only the horrific terror attacks in Israel, but also the all-too-frequent acts of anti-Semitism and hatred we see here in our own country. Florida is no place for anti-Semitism, hatred, or violence of any kind. We condemn these acts, and we pray for Israeli victory, and for peace.”

“As a proud Jewish American, and 1 of only 3 Jewish members of the Florida Senate, I watched – as all humans did – the terror Hamas has unleashed on Israel with absolute devastation and horror,” Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book said. “And as we mourn these tremendous losses, we will not be silent. The Jewish nation and Israeli people will not be defeated by terrorists with hate in their hearts. Yesterday, today, and for all time, we stand with Israel. Am Yisrael chai.”

Representative Randy Fine (R-Brevard) added, “The attack in Israel was not just an attack on a country, though it certainly was that. There are 1,300 meaningless tragedies to prove it. It was not just an attack on my people, the Jewish people, though it also was that. It was an attack against the very idea of humanity itself. Today, the Florida Legislature unambiguously stands with Israel. And today, we also stand with the Jews of Florida, the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Christians descended from them too. We will win this battle together.”