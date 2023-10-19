SDDOT to Host Informational Meetings for Statewide Intercity Bus Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023

Contact: Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Specialist, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a series of public informational meetings across the state. The purpose of each informational meeting is to inform residents about the Statewide Intercity Bus Study. Each informational meeting will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussion with transit staff.

Each scheduled informational meeting location, date, and time is listed below.

Vermillion – Edith B Siegrist Public Library, 18 Church St., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT

Sioux Falls – City of Sioux Falls Planning, 231 N. Dakota Ave., Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 – 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. CT

Mitchell – James Valley Comm Center, 300 W. 1 st Ave., Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 – 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. CT

Ave., Fri., Oct. 27, 2023 – 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. CT Huron – Peoples Transit, 120 Wyoming Ave. SW, Tues., Oct. 31, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT

Watertown – Watertown Reg. Library, 160 6 th St. NE, Tues., Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. CT

St. NE, Tues., Oct. 31, 2023, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. CT Aberdeen – KO Lee Aberdeen Library, 215 SE 4 th Ave., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT

Ave., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. CT Winner – Tripp County Library, 442 S. Monroe St., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. CT

Pierre – River Cities Transit, 1600 E. Dakota Ave., Wed., Nov. 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. CT

Mobridge – AH Brown Public Library, 521 N. Main St., Thurs., Nov. 2, 2023, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. CT

Belle Fourche – Chamber, 509 Grant St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m. MT

Rapid City – Transportation Center, 333 6 th St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. MT

St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. MT Custer – Custer County Public Library, 447 Crook St., Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. MT

Representatives from SDDOT and the consultant team will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. A short presentation will be shared at the beginning of each meeting. This project is being developed in compliance with state and Federal Transit Administration regulations.

Those who cannot attend an informational meeting or desire additional information on the overall study can find study information and Zoom meeting details on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1938.

Participants will have the opportunity to provide written comment at each meeting. Comments may also be submitted via email to Corinne Donahue at cdonahue@olsson.com or directly on the study web site. Written comments will be accepted until two weeks after each public meeting open house.

This meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information about the study, contact Terri Geigle, Transit Specialist, at 605-773-3265, or email Terri.Geigle@state.sd.us.

