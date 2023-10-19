Procurement Begins for Specialized Long-Term Care Facility in Regina

CANADA, October 19 - Released on October 19, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan has issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for a team to design and build a new Specialized Long-Term Care Facility in Regina.

"We are pleased to see this project underway and progress being made to increase long-term care beds in Regina," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Tim McLeod said. "Our government is committed to providing the best care for residents of Saskatchewan and this new facility will be a wonderful new home to many in need of specialized care."

It is anticipated that the new facility will include 240 specialized long-term care beds to support the needs of residents with dementia, complex behavioural needs and other conditions requiring specialized care. The facility is expected to be designed as a multi-story building with a focus on creating a home-like environment and incorporate resident care features such as individual rooms with ensuite bathrooms, as well as indoor and outdoor multi-purpose spaces. Additional features will be shared once the design of the facility is finalized.

"Our government is proud of this investment that will build capacity in the long-term care system and protect the quality of life for seniors," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "A new specialized long-term care facility is needed in Regina and we are pleased to see procurement underway."

The procurement is for a Progressive Design Build. This allows government to enter a contract with a single proponent to design and construct a project. It also has an 'off-ramp' if government and the proponent cannot agree on a price for the construction portion after the design has been completed. If that occurs, the completed design is government's property, and government reserves the ability to procure a new contractor to provide the construction services.

"I am very excited about what the new long-term care facility means for our city as we all know this is a much needed project," Regina-Northeast MLA Gary Grewal said. "This specialized health care facility will provide the support and services needed to the most vulnerable seniors in our city."

The proponents shortlisted through this RFQ will proceed to the second stage of procurement for the project, a Request for Proposals (RFP). The RFP is expected to open December 2023 and each of the shortlisted proponents will be invited to submit a proposal for the project.

“As this project progresses, we look forward to additional long-term care spaces for residents in and surrounding Regina,” Integrated Regina Health Vice President Sheila Anderson said. "Offering residents a home-like environment as close to home as possible is what we strive for within the Saskatchewan Health Authority. We are committed to meeting the needs of our residents."

The new long-term care home will be built on a site located south of the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Regina Campus. The land is already owned by the Government of Saskatchewan and is managed by the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement (SBP).

The RFQ is available on SaskTenders at www.sasktenders.ca.

