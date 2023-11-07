Factory Entertainment Recruits Beatles Fans To Launch The Yellow Submarine
This project is intended to be the ultimate homage, and a culmination of a journey that started decades ago, as a young child playing with a small diecast toy of this iconic undersea vessel.”CONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factory Entertainment, a leading manufacturer of entertainment collectibles, today announced the latest addition of its ever-expanding range of pop-culture offerings: a studio scale model of The Beatles Yellow Submarine, but they need your help in making it a reality.
— Barry Eldridge, Creative Director
Over 200 artists worked tirelessly to create the surreal style of 1968’s The Beatles: Yellow Submarine feature-length musical fantasy motion-picture. No physical models of the Yellow Submarine were ever created for the production. To celebrate the 55th anniversary of the film, as well as the beloved Beatles song on which it's based, Factory Entertainment wanted to honor this psychedelic icon by realizing it as a real-world, studio scale model.
“We've been lucky enough create several versions of the Yellow Submarine over the years. This project is intended to be the ultimate homage and for me, a culmination of a journey that started decades ago, as a young child playing with a small diecast toy of this iconic undersea vessel.” said Factory Entertainment Creative Director, Barry Eldridge.
Officially licensed and approved by Apple Corps, each studio scale model is an impressive 27 inches long (68.5cm). The main body is crafted from fiberglass and polyresin, plastic and diecast metal are used for the fittings. The conning tower section is removable, revealing a detailed interior inspired both by real-world naval architecture and the submarine interior scenes seen in the film. Each studio Yellow Submarine comes with a limited edition numbered plaque, display cradle and certificate of authenticity.
Here's how Beatles fans can help Factory Entertainment turn this fantasy Submarine a reality:
• 100 pre-orders are needed to set sail -- this project will not proceed until at least 100 orders are received by the end of the pre-sale period
• Pre-sale ends February 29, 2024
• A deposit of $100 is required on pre-order
• A maximum of 250 models will be built
• Models are expected to ship in the Fall/Winter of 2024
As a special incentive, when 125 pre-orders are received, Factory Entertainment will include, at no extra charge, a ‘Sea of Holes’ inspired light-up display base with every model. This internally illuminated base features over 150 different color patterns and speed options, all operated via remote control.
About Factory Entertainment
Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed toys, collectibles and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, James Bond, Back To The Future, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Men In Black, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Aquaman, Harry Potter, Wonder Woman, The Beatles, Universal Monsters, Jurassic Park, Jaws and many others.
