Spectrum Networks and Aloft AeroArchitects plan next generation lighting and wireless connectivity solutions in aviation

Spectrum Networks and Aloft AeroArchitects plan to bring the next generation of lighting and wireless connectivity solutions for private aviation.

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spectrum Networks and Aloft AeroArchitects have entered into discussions on a supply agreement that is set to redefine cabin lighting and wireless connectivity in aviation.

Spectrum’s direct lighting products would serve as the baseline for cabin illumination and are comprised of the latest generation LED technology which provide an elegant, yet power-conscious enhancement to the interior. Further differentiation comes from Spectrum’s patent-pending FAR-UVC sanitization and light fidelity (LiFi) capabilities. By creating a lighting product ecosystem, Spectrum and Aloft will benefit from the modular product design, which simplifies installations, reduces aircraft downtime, and more effectively manages parts obsolescence and lead times while keeping their clients safe from invisible threats like viruses and data security breaches.

FAR-UVC continues to become more prevalent in both commercial and residential spaces based on its proven ability to neutralize infectious diseases and pathogens safely and effectively in occupied spaces.

In addition, Spectrum’s LaserLiFiTM utilizes infrared, laser-based components which can be modulated much faster than LED-based LiFi solutions, driving an ultra-fast, secure, and RF-free wireless onboard LAN that is poised to enable fully wireless connected cabin management and IFE systems in the near future.

Aloft has embarked on integrating a new approach to cabin technology which creates future proof, modular architectures to ensure their customers can adapt their cabins with the pace of technology. The integration of the Spectrum Networks product suite is set to do just that.



About Aloft AeroArchitects

Aloft AeroArchitects specializes in completions, inspections, overhaul, maintenance and auxiliary fuel systems installation for large-cabin, head-of-state, VVIP and government aircraft. The company’s campus includes its FAA Part 145 Repair Station for STC, PMA and ODA engineering services and aircraft systems manufacturing. Aloft is also a Boeing-authorized service center. The Aloft manufacturing team and its ODA and engineering division are also available to support design and certification requirements for project work on behalf of global customers. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from the FAA, EASA, UAE, GCAA, Bermuda DCA, and a variety of other global entities.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks, an ISO9001 certified manufacturer, was founded by long time aerospace industry professionals, passionate about delivering a reliable solution to dramatically improve wireless content and data distribution while making aircraft cabins safer environments for all. Our mission and focus will steadfastly remain on our customers, creating innovative means to not only advance wireless technologies by harnessing the power of light, but protect those same passengers in aircraft cabins around the world from invisible threats.



Contacts:

Aloft AeroArchitects

Colby Hall

+1-302-236-3667

colby.hall@aloftmail.com