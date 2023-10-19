Roane County EDA and Citynet to Hold Dedication of New Fiber Broadband Network in Roane County and Surrounding Counties
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roane County Economic Development Authority (RCEDA) in partnership with Citynet, West Virginia’s leading provider of telecommunications and technology services, today announced that a dedication ceremony for the construction of a fiber network in Roane and surrounding counties will be held on October 27th at 1:00 PM at 209 East Main Street, Spencer, WV. The public is invited to attend.
The new fiber network will provide gigabit-speed internet service to nearly 5,000 targeted households located in Roane, Jackson, Calhoun, Clay, Braxton, Webster, Gilmer, and Nicholas Counties. As a result of this partnership, once the network is constructed, Citynet will be able to provide Gigabit broadband service to approximately 8,500 households located within these counties.
The project is being funded by a $17,057,869 grant from the West Virginia Department of Economic Development GigReady Incentive Program, with a 25% match ($5,685,956) provided through a partnership between the Roane County EDA and Citynet.
“We are excited to partner with the Roane County EDA to bring high-speed internet access to this region of West Virginia,” said Citynet CEO Jim Martin. “This new network will help to bridge the digital divide and provide residents and businesses with the connectivity they need to thrive in the 21st-century economy.” Mark Whitley, Executive Director of the Roane County Economic Development Authority, added, “As a result of this partnership, thousands of West Virginians who currently have no internet service will have access to reliable Gigabit broadband service. Without this project, these households would have likely never had access to high-speed broadband delivered over a fiber network. Once complete, this project will impact almost all aspects of our daily lives, including the delivery of healthcare, how we educate our youth, and our efforts to retain our current workforce and to attract new businesses and jobs to the area.”
Construction on the new network is expected to begin in January 2024 and be completed within two years.
About Citynet
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Bridgeport, West Virginia, Citynet is the regional leader for network-based business communications: voice and data communications, broadband Internet, hosted VoIP systems, data services, and a full suite of IT-managed network services. Citynet is aggressively expanding its fiber footprint across West Virginia, making affordable broadband access a reality, including in rural areas.
