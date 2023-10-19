PowerDMARC Signs PROW as an MSSP Partner for UAE, Uzbekistan, France, Lebanon & Bahrain

PowerDMARC signs MSSP Partnership agreement with Prow Information Technology PowerDMARC CEO Maitham Al Lawati and Prow Managing Director Roland Hashem shake hands on concluding the signing-off ceremony The signing took place at Gitex 2023 event in Dubai in the presence of Prow General Director Sarvar Umarov

PowerDMARC brings PROW on board as an MSSP Partner at Gitex 2023, to bolster email authentication adoption in UAE, Uzbekistan, France, Lebanon & Bahrain.

DUBAI, UAE, October 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- PowerDMARC, a US-based globally acclaimed leader in email authentication and DMARC solutions, is thrilled to announce its MSSP partnership with PROW, a distinguished Managed Security Services, Data Protection Technology, and Systems and Cloud Infrastructure Service Integration Provider. This DMARC MSSP partnership signifies a concerted effort to fortify email authentication practices and enhance cybersecurity across Uzbekistan, France, and Lebanon.This momentous collaboration was officially disclosed at the Gitex Global Event 2023, Dubai, where cybersecurity experts and pioneers gathered to explore innovative solutions. The partnership promises to profoundly impact bolstering email & domain security within UAE, Bahrain and Uzbekistan, as well as expanding its reach to France and Lebanon.CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “We are excited to onboard PROW as our MSSP partner, and we look forward to working together in promoting email authentication practices in Uzbekistan, France, UAE, Bahrain, and Lebanon, empowering organizations to take back control of their domain’s security and enhancing the overall digital resilience of the nations.”Roland Hashem, Partner and Managing Director of PROW, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration with PowerDMARC aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity services and solutions to our clients in UAE, Uzbekistan, France, Lebanon & Bahrain.”About PROW:PROW is a leading provider of Managed Security Services, Data Protection Technology, and Systems and Cloud Infrastructure Service Integration. With their main branch located in the UAE with offices in the MENA region and Central Asia, PROW was founded by an ambitious team of telco and IT professionals, dedicated to enhancing the security and efficiency of digital operations through cutting-edge technology and expert services.Media ContactBusiness Bay, Bay Square,Bldg12, 207P.O. Box:417908; Dubai – UAEMobile: +971 4 5802662Website: https://prowme.com/ About PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a top-tier email authentication SaaS platform designed to safeguard domain names, brands, and email systems against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and various unauthorized uses. PowerDMARC offers a comprehensive suite of hosted email security protocols, including DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI MTA-STS , and TLS-RPT. With simplified reports and advanced monitoring capabilities, PowerDMARC empowers organizations to gain complete visibility into their email channels and combat cyber threats. Serving over 1,000 customers across 55+ countries, PowerDMARC is bolstered by the support of 500+ global MSP Partners.PowerDMARC is a DMARC MSP /MSSP-ready platform, fully multi-tenant with White Label support, and holds GDPR readiness, SOC2 Type 2, and ISO27001 certifications.

How to become a PowerDMARC MSSP Partner?