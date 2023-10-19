Briony Allen

Briony is a research assistant, working on the Institute’s devolution team.
Prior to joining the Institute in September 2023, she worked as an Operations Assistant for a manufacturing company and volunteered for the British Red Cross. Briony has a BA in History, and graduated with an MA in Human Rights Law in 2022.
