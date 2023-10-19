Submit Release
Jeremy Pattison

Jeremy is a research assistant working on the Institute’s public finances team having recently completed an MSc in public affairs and a Master’s in public administration.

Before joining the Institute, he worked in the grocery sector before moving to education with a senior role at an exam board alongside his governance experience as an academy trustee at a sixth form college.
 

