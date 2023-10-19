NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: Oct. 2, 2023

MDE announces members of State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council for 2023-24

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today the members of the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council (SAC) for 2023-24. The council includes students in grades 11-12 and first year of college.

The council consists of 67 new members, which includes 10 students who were semifinalists for the State Board of Education Junior Representative position. They will join 44 students returning to the council from the previous school year.

All students come from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi and will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education.

Each fall, the MDE opens applications for new members to the SAC. Students are required to write a compelling cover letter and provide answers to questions about their interest in the SAC, their accomplishments, educational concerns, and academic goals.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to the State Superintendent of Education. The students will act as liaisons between MDE and public-school students from across the state. Council meetings will be held three times during the school year.

See the complete list of 2023-24 Student Advisory Council members at https://www.mdek12.org/SSE/Student-Advisory-Council .

