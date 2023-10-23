Shār Organic Trail Mix with Plastic-Free Packaging Launches at Public Lands
Our plastic-free, refillable, shār tube packaging perfectly aligns with Public Lands' commitment to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly products.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Shār is excited to announce the launch of their farm-to-table snack products in all Public Lands retail stores. Shār is an earth first brand that uses only organic ingredients sourced from small family farms and promotes sustainability through its unique plastic-free packaging.
— Peter Rushford, Shār CEO/Founder
"We are proud to partner with Public Lands, a specialty outfitter that shares our values of sustainability and protecting the environment,” said Peter Rushford, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Shār, “Our plastic-free, refillable, shār tube packaging perfectly aligns with Public Lands' commitment to reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly products."
Shār's organic trail mix is made with only the finest ingredients, including nuts and dried fruits. The product uses 100% plastic-free packaging that is designed to reduce waste and minimize environmental impact. Shār's products are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, athletes, and anyone who wants a healthy snack on the go.
Public Lands seeks to celebrate and protect public lands for all and shares the commitment with Shār to promote more sustainable product offerings. Public Lands and Shār are both members of 1% for the Planet and The Conservation Alliance, both nonprofits committed to conservation and protection of our outdoor spaces and wild places.
About Public Lands
Public Lands seeks to celebrate and protect public lands for all. Through its retail locations and website, Public Lands provides style-forward and technical gear for all skill levels through its eight outdoor specialty shops. On a local level, Public Lands stores are community hubs offering regular programming that supports explorers’ love of the outdoors and hosting local volunteer events. Public Lands donates 1% of all sales to The Public Lands Fund, which supports national and local nonprofits working to protect public lands and increase access and equity in the outdoors. Additional information can be found on PublicLands.com and on Facebook and Instagram.
About Shār
Shār is an Austin based farm-to-table snack company making premium healthy snacks using only 100% organic ingredients sourced from small family farms. The company's refillable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper tube is part of the industry's first plastic-free Sustainable Snacking System for homes and offices. Shār has won several awards, including the 2022 Good Food Award, the International Pentawards Silver Medal for Sustainable Design, and the Outdoor Retailer Design & Innovation Award. Shār is Climate Neutral Certified, a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 20% of net profits to The Conservation Alliance as part of its mission to be the planet's most earth-friendly snack company. For more about Shār, visit sharsnacks.com.
