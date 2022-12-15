Submit Release
Shār Impossibly Good Trail Mixes Now Available in all Southwest Region Whole Foods Stores

Shār, an Austin-based farm-to-table snack company, is now available in 40 additional Whole Foods stores throughout the four southwest region states: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

This expansion with one of the country’s most premium grocery retailers validates our sell-through success to date and our decision to prioritize taste, nutrition, and sustainable business practices.”
— Peter Rushford
"We are excited that Whole Foods now carries our “impossibly good trail mixes” in the entire SW region - 40 new stores in four states: TX, OK, LA, & AR. This expansion with one of the country’s most premium grocery retailers validates our sell-through success to date and our decision to prioritize taste, nutrition, and sustainable business practices," said Peter Rushford, CEO of Shār Snacks. “We are thrilled that the expansion includes our new Tropical & Savory trail mixes. Shār Original, Tropical, and Savory recipes contain incredible ingredients responsibly sourced from small organic farms that share our Earth-first mission.”

All shār snack mixes are packaged in the award-winning and super convenient plastic-free shār tube, the industry’s first recyclable, biodegradable, and refillable container that is reusable for up to one year. Shār trail mixes are also available in all sizes of shār’s compostable plastic-free pouches.

About shār

Shār is a farm-to-table snack company headquartered in Austin, Texas making premium healthy snacks using 100% organic ingredients sourced from small family farms. Shār is a leader in the snack industry with a refillable, recyclable, and biodegradable paper tube that is part of the industry’s first plastic-free Sustainable Snacking System for homes and offices. Shār is a 2022 Good Food Award winner, received the International Pentawards Silver Medal for Sustainable Design, and an Outdoor Retailer Design & Innovation Award. Shār is Climate Neutral Certified, is a member of 1% for the Planet, and donates 20% of net profits to The Conservation Alliance as part of its mission to be the planet’s most earth-friendly snack company.

