Opportunity Fund Completes Two Projects in Lexington

Nest Opportunity Fund works to revitalize under-served communities, while providing benefits to investors such as deferred and reduced capital gains taxes. Nest Opportunity Fund works to revitalize under-served communities, while providing benefits to investors such as deferred and reduced capital gains taxes. Nest Opportunity Fund works to revitalize under-served communities, while providing benefits to investors such as deferred and reduced capital gains taxes.

The Nest Opportunity Fund is proud to announce the completion of their two most recent projects in opportunity zones in Lexington, KY.