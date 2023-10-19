MAINE'S SINGLE AREA CODE EXTENDED AN ADDITIONAL THREE AND A HALF YEARS

October 19, 2023

Hallowell, Maine-The life of Maine's single area code has been extended another three and a half years to September 2032, according to a semi-annual review by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA). In April 2023, the predicted date when Maine would need to implement a second area code was early 2029.

While only about 38 percent of telephone numbering resources are currently in use, the 207 Area Code has been in danger due to the way numbers have been distributed to providers.

"This is one of the longest extensions of our exhaust date since we began our work to preserve Maines single area code," said Chair Philip L. Bartlett II. Our staff has looked at a number of practices that have impacted the rate at which our numbers were being tied up, including forecasting and block request practices, curbing the use of numbering resources by robocallers, and encouraging providers to work collaboratively. We believe that our continued efforts to ensure numbers are used in the most efficient manner possible could extend the life of Maines single area code out until the 2050s.

The Commission has been monitoring the status of the 207 area code closely for several years as the number of service providers in Maine has been increasing significantly along with the volume of numbering requests. In January 2021, the predicted exhaust date was 2025. It has since been extended to 2032, a total of more than seven additional years.

Maine is one of only 11 states that still has only one area code, but the entire country is impacted by limited numbering resources and the entire North American Numbering system could run out of area codes by 2051. Should that happen, current phone systems that utilize the standard 10-digit telephone number would need to be re-programmed to a 12-digit number, which could cost up to $270 billion by some FCC estimates. By taking innovative steps to preserve the 207 area code, Maine is leading the way in reforming numbering practices nationwide.

Background

In 2021, the Commission petitioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to direct the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) to report on the technical, operational, and cost requirements to implement number optimization measures in the 207 area code. The FCC requested that the North American Numbering Council (NANC) through its NAOWG working group on numbering report back by January 2023 regarding the feasibility of implementing new number conservation measures proposed by Maine and other states. To date, Commission efforts have resulted in the return of over 750,000 numbers to the numbering pool.

About the Commission

