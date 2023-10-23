Ace Cloud Listed as a Trusted Cloud Provider in North America by Gartner

Ace Cloud has been listed by Gartner in their recent "Market Guide for Specialty Cloud Providers – 2023" as a trusted cloud provider in North America.

This is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier cloud services and our commitment to helping clients harness the full potential of cloud technology.” — Vinay Chhabra, CEO at Ace Cloud

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Cloud, a leading cloud service provider, has been listed by Gartner, a distinguished global research and advisory firm, in its recent report titled "Market Guide For Specialty Cloud Providers” for 2023. The report acknowledges Ace Cloud as a trusted cloud provider in North America, augmenting its dedication to deliver excellence in cloud services.

Many smaller cloud providers are thriving in the market by focusing on customer challenges that the hyperscalers don’t fully address. The market guide research reviews the market for specialty cloud infrastructure and platform services and offers guidance to I&O leaders on when to consider specialty providers.

Gartner's recognition of Ace Cloud in "Market Guide For Specialty Cloud Providers” for 2023 highlights the company's expertise and reliability in delivering top-notch cloud solutions and its proficiency in handling cloud workloads as per local requirements.

In response to this recognition, Mr. Vinay Chhabra, the CEO at Ace Cloud, stated, "We are thrilled to be listed by Gartner as a trusted cloud provider in North America. This is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier cloud services and our commitment to helping clients harness the full potential of cloud technology."

Ace Cloud continues to experience significant growth, supporting a diverse range of clients globally. The company's cloud services empower businesses to operate more efficiently and achieve transformative results in the cloud.

For more information about Ace Cloud and its cloud services, please visit Ace Cloud - Best Cloud Hosting Service Provider.

About Ace Cloud:

With over 14+ years of experience, Ace Cloud has established itself as a leader in cloud-based technologies, including Application Hosting, Managed Security Services, Public Cloud, and Hosted Virtual Desktop Solutions.

Our commitment to innovation has earned us numerous accolades, including the Best Outsourced Technology Provider in the CPA Practice Advisor Reader’s Choice Award 2023 and the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider in the Global Business Awards.

Contact:

2969 Oneill Dr, Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, 15102-6602

2637 E Atlantic Blvd #1331 Pompano Beach, FL 33062, Florida

Email : solutions@acecloudhosting.com