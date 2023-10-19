CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION STRENGTHENS LEADERSHIP

Thomas Driscoll, CRF board member Mary Porter, CRF board member

New Members Join the Board of Directors

Each of them brings important experiences from their accomplished professional lives that will enrich the thinking and decisions to be made in the future. ” — Neal Bench, CRF board president

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of two new members to its board of directors. These members fill vacancies and replace outgoing members and will bring new perspectives and diverse thinking to the foundation. The new members will join a board of directors dedicated to strengthening the CRF’s impact in the future.

“On behalf of the CRF, we are grateful and fortunate to have these new members join the board,” said Neal Bench, board president. “Each of them brings important experiences from their accomplished professional lives that will enrich the thinking and decisions to be made in the future.”

The CRF welcomes the following members to its board of directors:

Mary Porter, J.D.

Mary is an intellectual property law attorney and partner with the law firm of Finch & Maloney, LLC, on a part-time basis. Before entering the practice of law, Mary was a scientist where she worked in research & development at The R.T. French Company. Mary has a J.D. degree from Villanova Law School, a B.S. degree in Food Science from The Pennsylvania State University and a M.S. degree in Food Science, Biochemistry minor, from Oregon State University. Mary is a Pennsylvania native who has called central Massachusetts her home for over 25 years.

Thomas Driscoll

Thomas Driscoll is a Business Development Representative with Kantata, living in Swampscott, Massachusetts. Previously he was an English Second Language teacher in the community school system followed by a year of teaching Spanish at a private school in Savannah. Being a choroideremia patient, he has been an active member of the CRF for several years before joining the board. Tom received his B.A. in Economics from Guiliford College.

For more information about the CRF, please visit curechm.org

###

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects, eventually progressing to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for choroideremia. For more information, visit curechm.org/#choroideremia

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided approximately $5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM mouse model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit curechm.org