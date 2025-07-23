Choroideremia Research Foundation Launches Membership Drive Amid 25 Years of Progress and Community

CHM families and friends united at the 2025 CRF International Conference in Bloomington, MN — building community, sharing hope, and driving progress.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF), the world’s largest organization dedicated solely to the fight against choroideremia (CHM), has officially launched its 2025 Membership Drive. As the Foundation marks its 25th anniversary this year, it calls on new and returning members to stand with CRF in its mission to fund research, support families, and advance the search for a cure.

Founded in 2000 by a small group of individuals living with CHM, the CRF has grown into a global force for progress. The organization has invested over $6 million in scientific research since its inception and continues to be a leader in collaborative efforts through initiatives like the International Choroideremia Research Network (ICRN) — a coalition of nearly 140 vision scientists across 25 countries working together to accelerate knowledge and solutions.

“Twenty-five years ago, we started with a vision: to build hope for families living with choroideremia,” said Kathi Wagner, CRF Executive Director. “While a cure has not yet been found, we’ve made incredible strides in gene therapy, stem cell research, assistive technology, and global collaboration. Our members are the heart of this progress.”

Membership Means Connection and Impact:

CRF membership is open to all — with both free and paid levels available — and offers a range of benefits to foster connection, education, and engagement. All members receive:

- Voting privileges

- Weekly e-newsletters

- Annual report (email or mail option)

Additional perks are available at each level:

Standard Membership (Annual – $60/year or Recurring – $5/month):

Includes a personal contact call, 25% off CRF merchandise and conference registration, and access to deeper engagement opportunities.

Lifetime Membership ($600 one-time):

Includes all benefits above, plus an exclusive welcome swag pack, annual personal check-in, special recognition in CRF’s annual report, and invitations to networking events such as researcher receptions at CRF conferences.

“We know that choroideremia doesn’t just affect eyesight—it affects lives, families, futures,” said Reagan Devinney, CRF Development and Communications Manager. “Our members help us build a stronger, better-informed community and ensure that no one walks this path alone.”

A Global Community, A Personal Mission:

An estimated 6,600 males in the U.S. live with choroideremia, a hereditary retinal-degenerative disease that causes progressive vision loss and eventual blindness. Female carriers may also experience symptoms. CRF has become a hub for resources, education, and support — offering webinars, in-person conferences, and interactive events that provide vital connection and knowledge for those impacted.

CRF’s 25th anniversary is not just a milestone — it’s a marker of the sustained commitment and hope shared by a growing global community. From pioneering early gene therapy research to leading today's multidisciplinary collaborations, CRF remains focused on turning progress into possibility.

Join the Movement:

To become a CRF member or renew your membership, visit:

www.curechm.org/for-patients-families/#membership

Prefer to make a direct impact with a donation instead?

Support research and community programs here:

https://curechm.salsalabs.org/donate

Every gift, every membership, every voice helps move us one step closer to a cure.

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects, eventually progressing to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by Choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for Choroideremia. For more information, visit curechm.org/#choroideremia

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided approximately $5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit curechm.org

