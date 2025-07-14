Choroideremia Research Foundation Announces New Staff and Board Leadership to Accelerate Mission

Meet the newest faces of CRF leadership! From left to right: Sarah Thompson (Board of Directors), Reagan Devinney (Development & Communications Manager), and Dr. Mike McConnell (Chief Scientific Officer).

New team members and board leadership bring expanded expertise in research, fundraising, and community engagement to support CRF’s mission.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF), the premier organization dedicated to funding research and supporting individuals affected by choroideremia (CHM), is proud to announce the addition of two new team members and a new board director, marking an exciting new chapter in the Foundation’s continued growth.

Reagan Devinney has been promoted to Development and Communications Manager, becoming the second full-time employee in CRF history. Since joining the Foundation in 2021 as Digital Marketing Coordinator, Reagan has played a key role in expanding CRF’s digital presence and fostering community engagement. In her new role, she will spearhead donor relations, communications, and fundraising initiatives aimed at driving progress toward a cure. Originally from Olathe, Kansas, Reagan holds a BA in Marketing from MidAmerica Nazarene University and brings a deep passion for nonprofit service and inclusive storytelling.

“I am honored to continue contributing to CRF’s mission and look forward to connecting further with the CHM community,” said Devinney. “It’s a privilege to work alongside such passionate individuals—patients, families, researchers, and advocates—who are all driving this mission forward. I’m excited to keep finding new ways to share your stories, build support, and raise awareness for this important cause.”

Joining the team as Chief Scientific Officer (part-time) is Dr. Mike McConnell, a renowned neuroscientist with a focus on stem cells, genomics, and rare diseases. Mike brings a wealth of academic and scientific leadership experience from institutions including the University of Virginia, Harvard Medical School, and the Salk Institute. He will lead efforts to accelerate research funding, strengthen our scientific strategy, and keep the community informed on scientific progress. Dr. McConnell met many CRF-funded researchers at the recent 2025 CRF International Conference and is already bringing fresh perspective to the Foundation’s research initiatives.

CRF also welcomes Sarah Thompson to its Board of Directors. A dedicated full-time mom and community volunteer based in Prescott, Arizona, Sarah brings invaluable perspective as a longtime supporter of CRF through her family’s active involvement. Her husband, Dr. Jess Thompson, chairs CRF’s Science Advisory Board and has participated in Team CHM events such as the New York City Marathon and Mesa Sprint Triathlon. Together, the Thompson family has supported CRF through both advocacy and sponsorship, including being a Silver Sponsor of the 2025 CRF International Conference.

These additions to CRF’s leadership reflect the Foundation’s ongoing commitment to accelerating research, expanding outreach, and strengthening its connection with the global CHM community. With diverse perspectives and shared dedication, Reagan, Mike, and Sarah bring valuable energy and expertise to the mission—helping CRF move closer to a cure while supporting every step of the journey for those affected by choroideremia.

###

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects, eventually progressing to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by Choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for Choroideremia. For more information, visit curechm.org/#choroideremia

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided approximately $5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit curechm.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.