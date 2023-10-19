ANY.RUN Launches Threat Intelligence Feeds to Help Organizations Improve Threat Coverage

DUBAI, UAE, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading interactive online malware sandbox, today launched Threat Intelligence Feeds, a new service that provides organizations with a continuous stream of up-to-date threat data.

The service delivers malicious IPs, URLs, and domains, as well as contextual metadata to speed up incident investigations.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗲𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀:

• 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗮 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆: ANY.RUN has a community of over 300,000 members who analyze more than 14,000 public samples of malicious files and links every day using the sandbox. In Q3 2023 alone, the platform has generated close to 49 million Indicators of Compromise (IOCs), the data crucial for timely detection of malware. This data is used in ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Feeds.

• 𝗥𝗶𝗰𝗵, 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲: IOCs are extracted from network traffic and malware configurations found in memory dumps. ANY.RUN uses whitelists and proprietary algorithms to clean the data and filter out false positives.

• 𝗡𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘂𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀: Fresh IOCs are pulled from the sandbox every two hours, ensuring that organizations have the latest threat data to protect their systems.

• 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮: ANY.RUN provides contextual metadata to accompany IOCs to accelerate incident analysis. This metadata includes related file hashes, first and last detection times, accessed network ports, and malware classification tags.

• 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗮 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘀: Organizations can choose to integrate URLs, IPs, and domains feeds separately, or receive everything together. Data can be delivered in the STIX format, which is compatible with most SIEM (security information and event management) solutions.

𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝘃𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

ANY.RUN’s Threat Intelligence Feeds service is available now. Contact ANY.RUN sales team to discuss pricing and get answers to any questions.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗡𝗬.𝗥𝗨𝗡

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based malware sandbox that allows users to analyze malware by directly interacting with it in a safe VM environment. The company has a community of over 300,000 members and is committed to providing organizations with the tools and data they need to protect their systems from cyberattacks.