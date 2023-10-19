Governor Cooper Statement on Latest GOP Gerrymandering

NORTH CAROLINA, October 19 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement on the latest GOP gerrymandering:

"Enabled by the State Supreme Court’s partisan reversal of constitutional law, Republican legislators have rolled out their latest illegal maps that show gerrymandering on steroids. Drawn in the back room and armed with their new law that keeps their plotting secret, they have used race and political party to create districts that are historically discriminatory and unfair."

