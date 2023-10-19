RUSSIA, October 19 - Alexei Overchuk meets with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation
Alexei Overchuk meets with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation
Deputy Prime Minister Alexei
Overchuk met with heads of diplomatic missions of Latin American and Caribbean
countries to the Russian Federation at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian
Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, Alexei
Overchuk informed the diplomats about the development of integration processes in the Eurasian
Economic Union.
The Deputy Prime Minister
discussed the efforts to forge the EAEU’s future image and to address strategic
development issues during the year of Russia’s chairmanship in the Union’s
governing bodies.
Alexei Overchuk also told
Latin American diplomats about specific opportunities and formats for
developing international foreign economic ties with the EAEU and its member
states and answered their questions.
