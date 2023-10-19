RUSSIA, October 19 - Alexei Overchuk meets with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation 19 October 2023 Alexei Overchuk meets with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation 19 October 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexei Overchuk meets with ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with heads of diplomatic missions of Latin American and Caribbean countries to the Russian Federation at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, Alexei Overchuk informed the diplomats about the development of integration processes in the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Deputy Prime Minister discussed the efforts to forge the EAEU’s future image and to address strategic development issues during the year of Russia’s chairmanship in the Union’s governing bodies.

Alexei Overchuk also told Latin American diplomats about specific opportunities and formats for developing international foreign economic ties with the EAEU and its member states and answered their questions.