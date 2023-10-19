Readout of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Call with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt. The two leaders discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population. The two leaders agreed to work together closely on encouraging an urgent and robust international response to the UN’s humanitarian appeal. They agreed on the need to preserve stability in the Middle East, prevent escalation of the conflict, and set the circumstances for a durable, permanent peace in the region. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring, strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 19 October, 2023 | Topics: News, President of the United States, Press Releases, U.S. & Egypt