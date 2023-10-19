Software & Technology Giants Nvidia & Dell Partner at the 2023 Smart City Expo with Affluence Corp. Stock Symbol: $AFFU

Affluence Corporation Stock Symbol: AFFU $AFFU One Mind Technologies $AFFU Companies One Mind Technologies $AFFU

Software and Technology Giants Nvidia and Dell Partner at the 2023 Smart City Expo with Affluence Corp. (Stock Symbol: AFFU)

Affluence Corporation (OTCMKTS:AFFU)

The second quarter was a quarter of firsts for our company, we had our first Software as a Service (SaaS) customer & we had our first US customer through our Dell Technologies (DELL NYSE) partnership” — James E Honan, Jr., CEO of AFFU