East Side Distillery's Portal Gin Bags Silver at 2023 Asian Gin Masters, Setting Stage for Its Indian Market Debut

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Side Distillery, the Goa-based craft spirit company, announces a prestigious win for its latest venture, Portal Gin. Portal Gin has bagged the prestigious Silver Award at the 2023 Asian Gin Masters held in Hong Kong. This remarkable achievement follows in the footsteps of DOJA Gin, the world's first Indo-Japanese Gin, also crafted by ESD, securing the same accolade at the highly regarded Asian Gin Masters in 2022.

This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the differentiated and flavourful experience that is exclusive to the brand, helping carve its own distinctive niche.

Portal is a London Dry Gin, meticulously crafted using an array of botanicals, including juniper berries, coriander, lime, orange, angelica root, thyme, liquorice root, black pepper, green cardamom, and ginger root. Each botanical is intricately measured and blended to achieve the perfect symphony of flavors, culminating in a gin that stands unparalleled in terms of both taste and quality. As a result, this gin exudes a harmonious and refreshing profile, possessing a complexity and sophistication that belies its remarkably affordable price point.

Reflecting on this win, Victor De Benito, Head Distiller and Global Brand Ambassador of East Side Distillery and Member of the Gin Guild, said, "Our journey at East Side Distillery is about more than just creating beverages; it's about creating experiences. Each bottle we produce is a fusion of tradition and innovation, encapsulating the rich tapestry of global influences that inspire our craft. This win reinforces our belief that quality should be accessible to all, and Portal Gin, with its intricate botanical blend, is a testament to that vision.”

With a steadfast commitment to craftsmanship and an unwavering passion for innovation, East Side Distillery aspires to perpetuate its winning legacy not only within the Indian market but across the globe, continually delighting and surprising its cherished customers.

Ojas Kulkarni
East Side Distillery
+91 98200 81489
ojask@theeastsidedistillery.com

About

ESD is an award-winning Indian craft spirits company with an Asian heart. It’s first Gin, the world’s first Indo-Japanese gin DOJA was crafted in partnership with a 90-year-old Japanese distillery & spirits company in Wakayama, Japan. Its newly launched craft spirits, Portal Gin and Nomad Oscuro Dark Rum are already creating waves in the Indian markets. ESD’s spirits are available across premium hotels, restaurants, and stores in Mumbai, Goa, Pune, and Delhi. With a commitment to craftsmanship and a passion for innovation, ESD will continue to surprise and delight consumers not only in India, but across the world in days to come. ESD also offers a “2 Cultures in 1 Sip” Distillery Visit & Gin Masterclass.

Portal London Dry Gin

