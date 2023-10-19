Magistral Consulting Grows in Key Markets: Private Equity, Venture Capital and Investment Banking Support

Magistral in a very short span of time has earned an enviable reputation of solid delivery in a very consolidated market

The growth comes from the key geographies of the US, UK, and European markets with services like Financial Modeling, Deal Origination, and Due Diligence

Our growth in a highly concentrated market is attributed to our client value proposition. Our value proposition centers around delivering exceptional quality for the costs incurred” — Prabhash Choudhary