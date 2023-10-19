Growth Founders Network Launches Exclusive Network for VC Backed Companies
The Growth Founders Network is the first national association focused on black identifying founders who have raised venture capital.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth Founders Network (GFN), the first national association focused on Black founders who have raised venture capital, today announces its official launch as an exclusive network for VC backed companies. The Network’s launch is strategically designed to meet the growing demand for an engaging, supportive, and mutually beneficial organization for Black founders.
“I started Growth Founders Network to provide support to black-led VC-backed startups to increase our chance of success,” said Dominique Aubry-Morgan, Founder of GFN. “Most people think you raised money, you're done, you're all set from here on out, but that is the farthest thing from the truth. The reality is that once you raise venture capital, the journey actually begins. GFN was created to support those on that journey. We are in support of wealth building and ownership of our future and would love to partner with any companies or organizations that want to get involved.”
GFN is focused on supporting venture-backed companies through growth to merger, acquisition, exit, and IPO. Since its inception in 2020, GFN has connected black founders and co-founders from 70+ venture backed tech companies, including:
- Ade Adesanya, Founder of Movn Health; Raised $19.7M
Movn Health is a healthcare company that provides telehealth solutions for remote cardiac rehab and cardiovascular prevention programs.
- Daricus Releford, Founder of Store Cash; Raised $2.5M
Store Cash helps you earn cash back on your everyday shopping.
- David S. Williams, Founder of Care3; Raised $3.7M
Care3 is a health journey platform for users to store, visualize, and share their health information with care teams.
- Derek Canton, Founder of Paerpay; Raised $3M
Paerpay helps merchants accept contactless payments without the hassle of changing point-of-sales systems.
- Helen Adeosun, Founder of Care Academy, Raised $33M
Care Academy is guided by leading experts in the healthcare field, our intuitive, evidence-based training enables learners to build functional skills and -
improve proficiency.
- James Jones, Co-founder of Bump, Raised $4.5M
Bump is an AI-powered analytics-driven platform that helps creators receive and manage micro-advances for their businesses and to understand their
market value on a per-content basis across digital platforms in real-time.
- Lisa Gelobter, Founder of tEQuitable; Raised $2M
tEQuitable is an independent, confidential platform to address issues of bias, discrimination and harassment in the workplace.
- Travis Holoway, Founder of Solo Funds; Raised $29 million
SoLo is a community finance platform where our members step up for one another.
- Michael Broughton, Founder of Altro; Raised $18M
Altro is a manufacturing company that provides commercial floors and walls.
- Robbie Felton, Co-founder of Itnus Care; Raised $14.1M
Intus Care empowers long-term care providers through data to deliver more effective care to older adults.
- Rey Flemings, Founder of Myria; Raised $1.5M
Myria is a community and concierge for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.
*Public data available on Crunchbase & Pitchbook
“The Growth Founders Network is an excellent resource. I met amazing founders at their recent event, and I can't wait to engage more with the network,” said Oluseun Taiwo, Founder of Solideon.
GFN’s inaugural hub launched in Los Angeles, CA with a private dinner event sponsored by Vouch in June of 2023 during LA tech week. This event brought together 20 VC-backed black tech founders, who had cumulatively raised over $50M+, along with investors and industry leaders. The network plans to launch four additional hubs in the Bay Area, New York, Boston, and Atlanta.
For more information on the Growth Founders Network, visit: https://www.growthfoundersnetwork.com/
About Growth Founders Network
Growth Founders Network works to create direct access to the business ecosystem. We engage with VC-backed black founders across all industries including Healthtech, Fintech, Greentech, Manufacturing, SaaS, Consumer, Legal, AI, Martech, Space, Deeptech etc. GFN engages with partners to request services, support, and network access to bolster provisions provided to GFN’s community. We support our founders by providing network, services, investment opportunities, programming, and press.
Jessica Fonseca
Pink Shark PR
jess@pinksharkpr.com