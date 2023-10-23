Georgetown, Kentucky Invites Visitors to Take a Joy Ride to Adventure
Mike Wolfe from the History Channel TV show, American Pickers, and Heritage Tourism Preservationist Leticia Cline take a Joy Ride to Georgetown in Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region.
Discover that life is all about the journey when you take the backroads
A Japanese strolling garden, a talking crow, champion thoroughbred horses galloping in their paddocks—these are some of the sights you’ll experience when you take a joy ride through Georgetown.”GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life is all about the journey and not just the destination. That is the message of Joy Ride, a new tourism campaign shining a light on Georgetown/Scott County, KY, one that invites adventurers to recall the thrill and freedom of the open road, the unexpected sights and delights, the sheer joy of discovery—and there is much to discover in Georgetown.
“A Japanese strolling garden, a talking crow, champion thoroughbred horses galloping in their paddocks, a cider mill that presses fresh apple cider—these are some of the sights you’ll experience when you take a joy ride through Georgetown and Scott County,” said Lori Saunders, executive director at Georgetown/Scott County Tourism.
Georgetown is one of more than a dozen destinations in Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region involved in Kentucky’s Joy Ride campaign, which encourages travelers to venture off the beaten path and discover the beautiful downtowns, historic homes, horses and bourbon landmarks they may be missing.
In Georgetown, Royal Spring Park, tucked away at the edge of a beautiful and historic Victorian downtown, marks the spot where Elijah Craig first discovered bourbon in 1789. The grand circa 1850s Ward Hall has stories of scandals to share. Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm awaits photos ops at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm. Yuko-en is a four-season, five-acre garden oasis celebrating the friendship between Georgetown and Japan.
Anchored by a two-minute short film, Joy Ride showcases a trip with Mike Wolfe from the History Channel TV show, American Pickers, and Heritage Tourism Preservationist Leticia Cline exploring idyllic spots in Kentucky’s Bluegrass. One of these spots is Royal Spring Park in Georgetown. The Joy Ride campaign runs through December of 2024.
For more information about visiting Georgetown/Scott County, visit www.georgetownky.com.
About Joy Ride | Joy Ride is a tourism campaign supported by Team Kentucky through the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet is dedicated to fostering and promoting the state's rich heritage as well as continuing Kentucky's long history of being a premiere travel destination for all travelers to enjoy. For more information visit Tourism News - Tourism, Arts & Heritage (ky.gov)
About Kentucky’s Bluegrass Region | This group of 16 tourism offices is working together to elevate the Bluegrass Region. Joy Ride is supported by Kentucky Tourism ARPA Multi-Jurisdiction Funding and has allowed the group to develop an impactful co-op marketing effort to drive tourism and economic development. Based on Kentucky’s 2021 ROI calculations, the target ROI for the Joy Ride campaign is to achieve $44.7M in Incremental Visitor Spending and $3.6M in Incremental State & Local Taxes.
http://bluegrasskentucky.com
ABOUT GEORGETOWN, KY | Birthplace of Bourbon. Kentucky’s Horse Headquarters. Georgetown is both of these, and more. Sitting amidst Horse Country, Kentucky’s fastest growing city is home to horse-centric attractions and events, including the Kentucky Horse Park, Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, Kentucky Three Day Event, Festival of the Horse and the National Horse Show. Its beautifully preserved Victorian-era downtown is filled with dozens of locally owned shops, galleries and restaurants. “Only here” attractions: Toyota Motor Manufacturing Tour/Experience Center; Yuko-en—the official Kentucky-Japan Friendship Garden; Heirlooms & Gretchen’s authentic stained-glass shop. Outdoor adventure: Elkhorn Creek; Skullbuster Mountain Bike Trail; Kentucky Proud family-fun farms. Historical sites: Ward Hall Greek Revival Mansion Tour; Scott County/Georgetown Museum; 1917 Rosenwald School. Coming: Blue Run Spirits Distillery. Accommodations: 38 unique stays, 18 brand name chain hotels, two campgrounds. www.facebook.com/gotogtown
