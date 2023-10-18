Submit Release
NBAA TV: Safety and Security in Focus at NBAA-BACE Sessions, Exhibits

Oct. 18. 2023

Business aviation safety and security were top of mind at key 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition NBAA-BACE events, including a Day 1 Keynote with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and the popular Meet the Regulators session. Bombardier and NBAA renewed their commitment to the annual Safety Standdown, with its 2023 theme “Integrity in Safety.” Also on display, the latest technology to keep operators safe and secure in the air.

